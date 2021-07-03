Has Pakistan Women's team won a T20I series against West Indies previously?

The West Indies women's team managed to win the second T20I against Pakistan by seven runs (DLS method) on Friday and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The batting department cost Pakistan the match yet again as they failed to chase down a low target.

Earlier, Anam Amin (2/31), Fatima Sana (2/18), and Fatima Sana (1/16) bowled well and restricted the home side to 125/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Kycia Knight (30) top-scored for the West Indies side.

WI WIN!! 🥳🌴



WI Women win the 2nd T20I (DLS Method) and the CG Insurance T20I series 2️⃣-0️⃣ !🏆#WIWvPAKW #RallywithWIWomen pic.twitter.com/q3aMP1kFBE — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 2, 2021

Poor running between the wickets cost the visitors the match as five batters, including captain Javeria Khan, got run out during the chase. By the time rain halted the game, Pakistan were 103/6 in 18 overs and needed 23 runs to win off 12 deliveries. Nida Dar (29) was the highest scorer for Pakistan.

Due to relentless rain, the play could not resume afterwards. By DLS method, West Indies were ahead by seven runs at that stage, so they were announced the winners.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Sunday (July 4) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Having lost the series already, Pakistan will now be looking to salvage some pride by winning the 3rd T20I on Sunday and avoid a clean sweep. The batting unit has to step up and support the bowling department if they desire to win the upcoming game.

Pakistan women's team has never won a T20I series against West Indies

So far, both teams have faced off in four bilateral T20I series prior to the current one. West Indies emerged victorious in each of the series. They managed to keep their unbeaten streak alive by winning the second T20I on Friday.

The first bilateral series between the nations took place in 2011 when Pakistan women toured the West Indies for a four-match T20I series. Anisa Mohammed (eight wickets) and Shanel Daley (seven wickets) performed well with the ball for the home team in the low-scoring series which helped West Indies win the series 2-1. The fourth T20I ended in a tie.

Later in 2012 and 2015, Pakistan lost two more T20I series against West Indies by 0-1 and 0-2.

During the previous series in 2019, Pakistan performed admirably but were unlucky to lose the three-match series by 2-1 in the end. West Indies won the first match convincingly by 71 runs at Karachi.

The home team put up a spirited performance in the second T20I, but it ended in a tie as both teams scored 132 in 20 overs. West Indies won the one-over eliminator and emerged as the winners of the contest.

Pakistan then won the third T20I by 12 runs and ended the series on a positive note.

A strong all-round performance from Nida Dar helped Pakistan to a 12-run win against the West Indies on a special day in Karachi, as @mir_sana05 celebrated her 100th T20I appearance. #PAKvWI REPORT 👇https://t.co/UdgmfbtZk6 pic.twitter.com/aXcqooGd3l — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

