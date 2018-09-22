Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hasan Ali, Rashid Khan, and Asghar Afghan fined for poor conduct

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
756   //    22 Sep 2018, 15:31 IST

Australia v Pakistan - ODI Game 4

The Pakistan cricket team defeated Afghanistan by three wickets in an extremely close-fought encounter which went down till the very last over. It was Shoaib Malik who held his nerve in the final over, hitting a six and a four to see his side through.

Chasing 258 for victory, Pakistan required 10 runs off the very last over. Hasan Ali, who was on strike, managed to scamper across for a quick single to give Malik the strike, who finished things off in style.

However, there were a few fiery exchanges between the players, which led to three players, namely Hasan Ali from Pakistan, and Rashid Khan and Asghar Afghan from Afghanistan were fined for their poor conduct.

Hasan Ali and Asghar were found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game"

On the other hand, Rashid was found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.7, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

The Pakistani pacer was found guilty of threatening to throw the ball towards Hashmatullah Shahidi in the 33rd over of the first innings. Asghar was fined for brushing shoulders with Hasan Ali while taking a run in the 37th over and Rashid was fined for a raised-finger send-off to Asif Ali in the 47th over.

The on-field umpires along with the third umpire levelled the charges on the players, who accepted their mistakes to the match referee Andy Pycroft.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
