Hashim Amla invests INR 6.29 crore in Durban development

Rupin Kale
FEATURED WRITER
News
303   //    04 Jul 2018, 19:00 IST

2018 Australia Tour to SA: South Africa Training Session and Press Conference
The cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around $27 million

What's the story?

South African cricketer, Hashim Amla, recently invested over 12.5 South African Rands (INR 6.29 crore) in a property development project called the Saxony Sibaya in Durban.

"Throughout my career I have been exposed to some great investment opportunities, and it is in recent times that I’ve realised that the best investment returns come from off-plan residential developments," revealed the right-handed batsman in a conversation with Property Wheel.

"To be able to live somewhere that is safe and secure, where you are free to live an active, outdoor lifestyle, and where you literally have access to all the amenities you could possibly need right at your doorstep, really is quite special," he added.

"I have been observing the significant growth within Sibaya Coastal Precinct, and with its revolutionised lifestyle, it is by far the fastest growing residential node in the country right now. I jumped at the opportunity to invest in this node and to partner with one of South Africa’s leading property developers, Saxony Developments."



In case you didn't know..

The 35-year-old Proteas cricketer was born and raised in Durban, and also completed his schooling from the Durban High School. His permanent residence is also registered in the Kwazulu-Natal city.

According to the Net Worth Portal, Amla's net worth is estimated to be around $27 million at the moment.

The details

The right-handed batsman posted about his association with the development on his official Twitter handle, exuding excitement about his partnership in the project.

The project consists of as many as 100 luxurious apartments, featuring either two or three bedrooms. Three to four bedroom penthouses with private living spaces will also be a part of the development.

What's next?

The project is expected to be completed by 2020 and will be amongst one of the biggest investments by the South African cricketer.



Hashim Amla
