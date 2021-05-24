“He should be in Pakistan's World T20 squad” – Wasim Akram bats for Mohammad Amir’s inclusion

Can Mohammad Amir make a sensational return to international cricket?

Wasim Akram wants Pakistan to pick Mohammad Amir in their T20 World Cup squad later this year. The legendary bowler feels Mohammad Amir’s experience will help Pakistan’s younger bowlers during the ICC event.

Mohammad Amir announced his retirement in December 2020, accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board of disrespecting him. The fast bowler has vowed not to return to international cricket until changes are made within the management.

Speaking to a TV channel, Wasim Akram said he feels Pakistan would benefit from having a bowler who has done well for them in ICC competitions in the past.

“I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally, I think he should be in Pakistan's World T20 squad,” Akram suggested. (Quotes via PTI)

Wasim Akram has firsthand experience of seeing Mohammad Amir’s proficiency, having coached the speed gun at Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. He has risen to the occasion on the big stage, impressing during the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup in recent years.

With the T20 World Cup a few months away, Wasim Akram explained how Mohammad Amir’s inclusion would be in Pakistan’s best interests.

“In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers. We need to have more impact players in the T20 squad, those who can play without fear of failure only then can we do well,” Akram mentioned.

Wasim Akram backs Mohammad Amir in public row

Danish Kaneria says that Mohammad Amir is trying to 'blackmail' with his statements in order to make a return to the team.#Cricket | #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/fUkDGs2Kcu — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) May 17, 2021

The 29-year-old has been embroiled in an ugly spat over the past few months. Cricketers like Saeed Ajmal and Danish Kaneria have slammed Mohammad Amir’s behavior, while the bowler has regularly taken potshots at the board and the media.

While many have criticized the Pakistan quick for turning his back on Test cricket and playing franchise cricket instead, Wasim Akram feels Mohammad Amir needs to be cut some slack.

“Other players have done it but no one says anything about them. So why Amir? I think if he is available for other formats, he should be playing for Pakistan. Other players also take time off for the birth of their child so what is the big deal,” Akram concluded.

Despite Wasim Akram’s backing, the current situation means Mohammad Amir is unlikely to make a comeback before the T20 World Cup. However, if Mohammad Amir’s career is anything to go by, you can never count the bowler out.

Inzamam-ul-Haq "When Amir and Wahab decided to retire from Test cricket, they faced a lot of criticism for preferring T20Is and league cricket over Test matches. But now the PCB is giving out the same message by replacing Test matches with T20Is" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 17, 2021