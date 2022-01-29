"He started knocking me over" - Kevin Pietersen on his duel with Yuvraj Singh

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket 2022, recently opened up about his duel with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

A classy left-handed batsman, Yuvraj was also a tricky customer with the ball. He was India's go-to bowler during his playing days when the Men in Blue needed to break partnerships.

On the sidelines of the tournament for retired professionals, the 41-year-old revealed that the defensive block was his best shot against the Indian bowler.

In a video released by Legends League Cricket on their official Instagram handle, Kevin Pietersen said:

"Playing against Yuvraj Singh was always an issue. Left-arm spin was always an issue. But when Yuvraj came on I though this is the opportunity to score. Then he started knocking me over."

He added:

"Then I started to get a bit frustrated but my favourite shot against Yuvraj was the forward defensive block. That defensive shot, you can get past this pie-chucker."

"I called Yuvraj pie-chucker" - Kevin Pietersen

The South African-born batsman is one of the few cricketers who is whole-heartedly loved in India. Pietersen also shares a great bond with a couple of Indian cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh.

He said:

"I called Yuvraj a pie-chucker purely based on the fact that he knocked me over a couple of times and I didn't want to tell the rest of the world that he was any good. He is that rubbish provider you play with. You think I am bigger than the other player and try and force yourself on the opposition and he comes back at you."

Kevin Pietersen also talked about the bond he shares with the Indian all-rounder.

"I love Yuvi, he is a very very close friend and I loved the way he played. I loved everything about him and I still do. He is just a wonderful wonderful guy but the pie-chucker is something that was quite fun. Fun at that time and its still fun actually," he concluded.

Pietersen will next be seen in the Legends League Cricket final on Saturday in Oman.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava