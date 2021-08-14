"He thought he was still batting on Day 1" - Deep Dasgupta on KL Rahul's early dismissal on Day 2

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta reckons that KL Rahul was guilty of not aiming for a fresh start on the second day of the Lord’s Test. India’s opener played like he was continuing from where he left off on Day 1 and got out to a loose shot.

KL Rahul completed a memorable ton on Day 1 and remained not out on 127 at stumps. He could only add two runs to his overnight tally before driving a half-volley to Dom Sibley at cover.

Deep Dasgupta reiterated the importance for every batter to start afresh on a new day, irrespective of the score that he is batting on.

“You start a day on zero irrespective of whether you are batting on 100 or not. I think he was guilty of not doing that. He thought he was still batting on Day 1 and on 120-odd and still tried to play the shot that he was playing well. He was very fluent through the covers. He played some glorious cover drives yesterday, but in the end, it proved to be his downfall as well,” Deep Dasgupta said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

KL Rahul was strong through the covers throughout his knock but eventually succumbed to a cover drive off the bowling of Ollie Robinson.

India lost their last six wickets for just 86 runs after the dismissal of KL Rahul

The Indian lower order didn't offer much resistance on Day 2

Deep Dasgupta believes India will be disappointed with their first innings total given where they were at the end of Day 1.

India closed the first day of the Test at 276/3. They could only add 88 runs to the overnight total before getting bowled out. Deep Dasgupta said it was always a threat given the long tail India went into the Test with.

“Closing Day 1 with 270 off for 3 on Day 1, you were looking at roughly around 400+. You always knew with that thinnish batting line-up, you were always going to find it challenging if you lose early wickets. And that’s exactly what happened. Lost couple of wickets early including KL Rahul and then it looked a little difficult from there on,” Dasgupta added.

England posted 119 runs for the loss of 3 wickets at the end of Day 2.

