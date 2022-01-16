HEA vs SCO Prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Brisbane Heat will square off against Perth Scorchers in the 53rd match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Monday.

Brisbane Heat are struggling in the competition, languishing in the bottom half of the table. They have won only three of their 12 games, and have 15 points in their kitty. They are coming off a heavy loss against the Melbourne Stars in their last game.

Batting first, Brisbane Heat managed only 149 in their allotted twenty overs. Ben Duckett, coming in at no. three, top-scored with 51. Their bowlers failed to create inroads as the Stars chased down the target in the 14th over.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers are currently the table-toppers in this edition of the Big Bash League. They have won ten out of their 13 games, accumulating 38 points in the process. However, they are coming off a loss to Adelaide Strikers in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, the Scorchers managed only 127-9. Laurie Evans top-scored with 39 as the other batters failed to contribute. Aaron Hardie picked up three wickets, but they failed to defend their total, as there weren’t enough runs on the board. Nevertheless, they’ll look to return to winning ways and end their league campaign on a positive note.

Can the Heat (HEA) beat the Scorchers (SCO)?

Brisbane Heat have had a miserable campaign so far. Nothing has gone right for them so far, having lost to the Stars in their last game. Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, were flying high, but lost to the Strikers in their previous outing. Nevertheless, they will be confident of their chances against the Heat, and will start as the favourites.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat have some exciting players in their ranks. If they play to their potential, they might have an upset win over the Scorchers in their next clash. However, the Scorchers look a well-settled unit, so expect them to end their league campaign on a high by beating the Heat on Monday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

