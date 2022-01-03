HEA vs SIX prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Brisbane Heat will take on the Sydney Sixers in the 34th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Tuesday.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have had a decent campaign thus far in the ongoing edition of the BBL. Having won six of their eight games, they are second in the points table, perched below the Perth Scorchers. The Sixers have 23 points and a net run rate of 1.264.

Their last game against the Melbourne Renegades on January 1 couldn’t take place due to rain. Before that, they beat the Heat by two wickets at The Gabba in Brisbane.

In a low-scoring affair, the Heat were bowled out for only 105 in 19.1 overs, with Ben Duckett, Max Bryant and Jack Wildermuth scoring 20s. Captain Peirson, former captain Chris Lynn and Tom Cooper failed to get into double digits.

Sean Abbot was the standout bowler for the Sixers, picking up four wickets and conceded 31 runs in his four overs. Hayden Kerr was stupendous, accounting for two scalps and bowling at an incredible economy rate of 4.50. Ben Dwarshuis was also on the mark, picking up two wickets for 13 runs in four overs, including a maiden.

The Sixers found themselves in all sorts of trouble in their run chase, getting reduced to 47 for eight. In the last nine overs, the Sixers needed 54 runs with two wickets in hand.

However, Abbott and Dwarshuis put on 59 runs for the ninth wicket to take the Sixers over the line. Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley and Jack Wildermuth picked up two wickets apiece for the Heat.

Can the Heat beat the Sixers?

BBL - Sixers vs Heat

The Heat have looked threatening in games, but they need to find more consistency to climb up the points table. Meanwhile, the Sixers are second, but cannot afford to drop their guard. They will go into this game as the favorites, although not by a huge margin.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this game on Tuesday.

