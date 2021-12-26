HEA vs STA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Brisbane Heat will take on the Melbourne Stars in the 23rd match of the Big Bash League 2021 at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 27.

The Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, are fifth in the points table with eight points from five games. They also need to take care of their net run rate, which is currently -0.178. However, a 39-run win over the Adelaide Strikers in their previous fixture should give them a lot of confidence.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Heat amassed a massive score of 208 for seven. Ben Duckett smashed 78 runs off 47 balls with the help of ten fours and two sixes, propelling the Heat past the 200-run mark.

Sam Heazlett, batting at No.5, eked out a handy 30-ball 49, lending Duckett able support. Max Bryant set the tone for his team's innings with a 20-ball 32, studded with five fours and a six. Rashid Khan got three wickets, and was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers.

The Strikers, though, huffed and puffed in their run chase, managing only 169 for eight in their allotted twenty overs in response. Jonathan Wells scored 55 off 41, but didn’t quite get enough support from the other batters.

The Stars, led by Glenn Maxwell, are still reeling from their 152-run thrashing against the Sydney Thunder in their opening game. Winning only two of their five games, they are languishing in seventh place in the points table. Their net run rate of -1.551 is the worst among all teams.

The Hobart Hurricanes beat them by 24 runs in their last game on December 24. After electing to bat first, the Hurricanes scored 180 for six, thanks to Ben McDermott’s 43-ball 67.

The Stars floundered in their run-chase, managing only 156 for nine in their allotted twenty overs. Opening batter Joe Clarke turned up with a 40-ball 52, but his effort wasn’t enough for the Stars.

Can the Stars beat the Heat?

BBL - Heat vs Renegades

The Stars have generally been consistent performers in the BBL, but they have found it tough to get going this season. Marcus Stoinis, one of their key players, is yet to strike form.

The Heat, meanwhile, have had a better campaign, but they are yet to step on the gas. Nevertheless, despite not being the outright favourites, the Stars have a chance to secure their third win.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this game.

