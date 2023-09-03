Heath Streak's top 5 batting performances for Zimbabwe

On an extremely sad day for cricket fans all over the world, the game lost one of its legends Heath Streak. A towering figure in Zimbabwean cricket, the former all-rounder represented his nation 254 times in Tests and ODIs.

He passed away after a long fight against cancer and the development was confirmed by his wife, Nadine, who took to social media to make the announcement.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home, where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity, Streaky. Till I hold you again," she wrote on social media platform Facebook.

Streak scored 4933 runs in international cricket and also picked up 455 wickets, often standing tall when his team required him the most. Arguably the greatest player to have represented Zimbabwe, he holds the record for being the highest-wicket taker for Zimbabwe in both Tests and ODIs.

Here, we look at the late cricketer's top five knocks for Zimbabwe:

#5 51* vs India (Ahmedabad, 2000)

In a game between Zimbabwe and India 23 years ago, the latter, batting first, scored a huge total of 306 courtesy of a fine century by Sourav Ganguly. The Zimbabwe bowlers had a tough time in the field as Ganguly was in top-notch form.

It was not going to be easy for Zimbabwe to achieve the target and just as everyone expected, India dominated the proceedings. However, Streak, showed some fight, scoring a 57-ball 51 which helped Zimbabwe end up with 245 and avoid a hammering.

His knock came against a quality attack featuring Zaheer Khan and Venkatesh Prasad which made it a special one. He played some beautiful shots during the course of his innings which included four boundaries and a maximum.

#4 65* vs West Indies (Harare, 2003)

Another innings against West Indies finds a mention on this list although this one came in an ODI. The visitors won the toss and decided to field first and the decision was validated by some fine bowling. The West Indies were spot on with their lines and lengths which made it extremely difficult for the hosts to score runs.

Captain Streak came in at number seven with the score 85-4 with just over 25 overs remaining. He went on to play a tough, smart and calculated innings, helping his side post a fighting total of 229.

He shared a partnership worth 54 runs with Mark Vermeulen and another worth 90 runs with Tatenda Taibu. His innings, a much-needed one on a tough wicket, included a six and a boundary.

Eventually, his knock proved to be the difference between the two sides as West Indies folded for 208 in the chase, conceding the game by 21 runs. Streak did well with the ball as well, picking up three wickets and his overall contributions won him the award for the Player of the Match.

#3 72* vs New Zealand (Bloemfontein, ICC Cricket World Cup 2003)

In a game against the Kiwis, part of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, Heath Streak displayed immense grit to rescue Zimbabwe from a poor position. At 106-6, Zimbabwe had squandered the advantage of winning the toss. However, Streak, the skipper, was in no mood to give up. Batting at number eight, he produced a fine innings, an unbeaten 72 which included six boundaries and two sixes.

His knock, together with contributions from Tatenda Taibu and Sean Ervine, helped Zimbabwe post a competitive total of 252. New Zealand chased the total down easily but Streak's innings saved Zimbabwe from embarrassment and provided some entertainment to the fans.

#2 79* vs New Zealand (Auckland, 2001)

In an ODI between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Auckland in 2001, the visitors, led by Heath Streak, won the toss and elected to field. The Kiwis responded by scoring a total of 273 in their 50 overs. Craig McMillan was their star, notching up a 53-ball 75 while for Zimbabwe, Brain Murphy picked up three wickets.

In response, Zimbabwe got off to a terrible start as they were reduced to 64-5 within no time. Andy Flower and Dirk Viljoen stabilized the innings before Streak played a captain's knock.

Coming in to bat at number eight and with 128 runs still to get, Streak played one of his best knocks. He scored an unbeaten 79 at a strike rate of 117.91. He shared crucial partnerships with the tailenders which eventually led to Zimbabwe winning the game by a wicket with eight deliveries to spare.

Streak, the hero of the win, was named the Player of the Match for his sensational innings which included five sixes. His knock not only helped his side win the game but also took Zimbabwe to a memorable series win over the hosts.

#1 127* vs West Indies (Harare, 2003)

In what was the first game of a two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and West Indies in November 2003, Heath Streak struck his first and only international century. That he notched up the ton whilst batting at number eight made it all the more special.

He came in to bat with the score being 233-6 and then shared an 81-run stand with Tatenda Taibu. Then with number nine, Andy Blignaut, he formed an alliance worth 168 runs, one that is still remembered as one of the very best in the history of Zimbabwe cricket.

His innings took Zimbabwe to a score of 507, which served as the base for their dominance in the game. His knock, which included 12 boundaries, took the life out of an inexperienced West Indies attack.

Zimbabwe would have won the Test match but for a wicket that they failed to take and the match ended in a draw. Still, Streak was adjudged the Player of the Match for his phenomenal knock.