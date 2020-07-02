×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Hemang Badani recalls the time when he exchanged Javagal Srinath and Sachin Tendulkar’s trousers

  • In an ODI against England in 2002, Javagal Srinath wore Sachin Tendulkar's pants after a prank masterminded by the Master Blaster.
  • Badani, who facilitated the prank, gave details of the hilarious incident on Instagram.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 02 Jul 2020, 14:06 IST
Javagal Srinath
Javagal Srinath

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani has recalled a hilarious story from his playing days. Sachin Tendulkar once asked the wicketkeeper to exchange his and Javagal Srinath’s trousers during a One-Day International match against England in 2002.

Tendulkar found out that Javagal Srinath was nervous before the match against England, which was also his final ODI series. So in order to lighten the bowler’s mood, the Master Blaster decided to play the ‘trouser prank.’

“For some strange reason at Cuttack, he [Srinath] was extremely nervous, extremely wobbly, which he normally isn’t,” Badani revealed on his Instagram account. “Java (Javagal Srinath) is extremely vocal and very confident in his normal self, but for some strange reason, he was a little nervous that day.

I wasn’t playing that game. Javagal Srinath, obviously being a 6'2, 6'3, had really long pants and Sachin, being about 5'5, 5'6 had shorter pants. To just try and lighten the mood and to make sure that Srinath got back to normalcy, during practice just before the match, he [Tendulkar] asked me to switch trousers,” he added.

Javagal Srinath bowled an over in Tendulkar's pants

Badani further said Javagal Srinath was so nervous that he didn’t notice he wore Tendulkar’s trousers until the Indian team started laughing on the field.

“Then someone points at his trousers and said, ‘Sri, look at your trousers, they’re so short.’ That’s when he realises that something is wrong. Actually, what has happened after that is, because of this banter and lighter moment, he gets back to being normal and bowls a brilliant spell.”

After the first over, Javagal Srinath went back to the dressing room, changed his pants and went on to bowl a good spell. He conceded 41 runs in nine overs and picked up a wicket as India restricted the visitors to 250/7, but in their chase, fell short of the target by 16 runs.

Published 02 Jul 2020, 14:06 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Javagal Srinath
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 13
SEC 106/5 (10 ov)
FDF *107/3 (8.1 ov)
LIVE
SG Findorff E.V. need 0 runs in 11 remaining ball
SEC VS FDF live score
Match 14 | Today, 03:00 PM
KSV Cricket
SG Findorff E.V.
KSV VS FDF preview
Match 12 | Yesterday
MTS 96/10 (9.5 ov)
KSV 97/5 (8.2 ov)
KSV Cricket won by 5 wickets
MTS VS KSV live score
Match 8 | Today
MH
WV
Match Cancelled
MH VS WV live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
SEC 137/8 (10 ov)
KSV 135/2 (10 ov)
SC Europa Cricket won by 2 runs.
SEC VS KSV live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
SCL 110/3 (10 ov)
CCP 70/7 (10 ov)
South Castries Lions won by 40 runs.
SCL VS CCP live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
MTS 122/4 (10 ov)
SEC 94/7 (10 ov)
MTV Stallions won by 28 runs.
MTS VS SEC live score
Match 18 | Today
LBR 83/4 (10 ov)
BLS 84/7 (9.1 ov)
Babonneau Leatherbacks won by 3 wickets
LBR VS BLS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी