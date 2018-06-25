Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Can India acquire the No.1 position in ICC ODI Rankings after beating England?

Here is how India can climb to No.1 spot in ICC ODI Rankings after the ODI series against England.

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News 25 Jun 2018, 17:05 IST
1.46K

2018 Royal London International One Day Cricket England v Australia Jun 24th
England are currently at top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings

Having whitewashed 5-0 Australia in the recently concluded ODI series, England has reached new heights in the books of ODI Cricket. The 5-0 series win against Australia has confirmed England at the No.1 spot in the current ICC ODI Team Rankings with a tally of 125 points.

England, in about two weeks of time, will be contesting India for three-match ODI series at home. With India being No.2 in the current ICC ODI Rankings, England faces a serious threat to their No.1 tag as they meet India for the three-match ODI series. 


Indian Cricket Team Pre-Departure Press Conference Ahead Of English Tour
India will be entering the ODI series as the second-ranked ODI side with a tally of 122 points. So, the only question that persists right now is: Can India topple England in the ICC ODI Rankings to become the No.1 ranked ODI side in the world? Thus, this article will try and find an answer to the question with the help of ICC recognized Team Rankings Predictor.

What is ICC Team Rankings Predictor and how does it work?

ICC Cricket Committee
David Kendix, left, developed the Team Rankings system

The ICC powered Team Rankings Predictor is an algorithm that works on the basis of ICC Team Rankings rating method developed by David Kendix. 

As per ICC, this rating represents the ratio of the number of points scored by a team to the number of matches played by the team, with the answer given to the nearest whole number. 

It is similar to the calculation of batting average for a particular batsman where the number of points replaces the number of runs and the number of matches replaces the number of dismissals. 

The below-mentioned table highlights the results of the ICC Team Rankings Predictor for different possible scenarios.

Predicted Rankings using the ICC Team Rankings Predictor
According to the results obtained by the ICC Team Rankings Predictor, the following scenarios can help India attain the No.1 position in the updated ICC ODI Team Rankings.

Scenario 1: If India whitewashes England 3-0, then as per the ICC Team Rankings Predictor, India will climb to the No.1 position in the updated ICC ODI Team Rankings with a tally of 125 points.

Scenario 2: If India wins the series 2-0 where one match washes out due to rain, then as per the ICC Team Rankings Predictor, India will acquire the No.1 position in the updated ICC ODI Team Rankings with a tally of 124 points.

Note: The results obtained from ICC Team Rankings Predictor also depend upon the other teams who will be playing an ODI series in the same leg. However, it does not apply here as other teams are way below in the current ICC ODI Team Rankings.

England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli ICC ODI Rankings
