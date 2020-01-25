Here’s why one chair at Eden Park stadium is painted green while all the others are grey

Photo courtesy - Twitter

At New Zealand’s famous Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, you will notice something unusual. All the seats in the stands are painted grey but one particular seat is painted green. It was this particular seat where the famous match-winning six from former New Zealand batsman Grant Elliott in the 2015 World Cup semi-final had landed.

The semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa in Auckland went down as one of the most exciting games in the history of the World Cup. All eyes were on Elliott as he faced Dale Steyn in the final over. The hosts needed five runs from the last two balls while South Africa needed to defend four runs. Both the teams had never qualified for the final of a World Cup before.

Elliott hit Steyn for a huge six to take New Zealand to their first World Cup final in 40 years. He remained unbeaten on 84 off 73 balls and the seat where the ball landed has now been immortalized as the 'Grant Elliot Seat'.

There is also a plaque behind the seat that reads:

'Here Lies the Resting Place of Grant Elliott’s Mighty Six That Propelled the Blackcaps on March 24, 2015, into their maiden World Cup Final.'