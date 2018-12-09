Herschelle Gibbs, Tom Moody, Venkatesh Prasad in line to become Indian women's team coach

Herschelle Gibbs has played 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has reportedly applied for the role of the Indian women's team coach.

“Yes, Gibbs is very much interested in the role of women’s coach. It is a very prestigious job, to be associated with the Indian national team. He has applied for the position and hopes to be called for the interview soon," a source close to him confirmed to CricketNext.

Apart from the right-hander, the other names who are understood to have applied for the role include Dav Whatmore, Tom Moody, Venkatesh Prasad etc. while former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Ray Jennings is also considering to apply for that role.

It is not yet clear whether the former coach Ramesh Powar has applied for the role or not, especially after the T20I team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, two of the stalwarts in the team, expressing their desire to have former India international continue with the role.

With Ramesh Powar's tenure as the coach of the Indian women's team coming to an end after the recently-concluded 2018 Women's T20 World Cup, the BCCI have advertised for the role and are open for applications.

The BCCI advertisement states that the applicant “Needs to be a Level C qualified coach, should have played international cricket, or coached an international team for at least one year, or Coached in a T20 tournament for two seasons, or played at least 50 first-class matches.”

The BCCI have announced that they will be accepting applications till December 14 with the interviews expected to take place on December 20 by a panel which features former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad, and possibly Kapil Dev. The candidate, who will be picked as the coach, will be given a two-year contract from the BCCI and is expected to earn Rs. 3 to 4 crores a year.

It is understood that the chairman of Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai will take the final call on the appointment and it looks like Ramesh Powar might not be considered for the role in spite of recommendations from Harmanpreet and Smriti.

