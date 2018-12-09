×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Herschelle Gibbs, Tom Moody, Venkatesh Prasad in line to become Indian women's team coach 

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
639   //    09 Dec 2018, 13:16 IST

Herschelle Gibbs has played 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa
Herschelle Gibbs has played 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa

What's the story?

Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has reportedly applied for the role of the Indian women's team coach.

“Yes, Gibbs is very much interested in the role of women’s coach. It is a very prestigious job, to be associated with the Indian national team. He has applied for the position and hopes to be called for the interview soon," a source close to him confirmed to CricketNext.

Apart from the right-hander, the other names who are understood to have applied for the role include Dav Whatmore, Tom Moody, Venkatesh Prasad etc. while former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Ray Jennings is also considering to apply for that role.

It is not yet clear whether the former coach Ramesh Powar has applied for the role or not, especially after the T20I team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, two of the stalwarts in the team, expressing their desire to have former India international continue with the role.

In case you didn't know...

With Ramesh Powar's tenure as the coach of the Indian women's team coming to an end after the recently-concluded 2018 Women's T20 World Cup, the BCCI have advertised for the role and are open for applications.

The BCCI advertisement states that the applicant “Needs to be a Level C qualified coach, should have played international cricket, or coached an international team for at least one year, or Coached in a T20 tournament for two seasons, or played at least 50 first-class matches.”

What's next?

The BCCI have announced that they will be accepting applications till December 14 with the interviews expected to take place on December 20 by a panel which features former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad, and possibly Kapil Dev. The candidate, who will be picked as the coach, will be given a two-year contract from the BCCI and is expected to earn Rs. 3 to 4 crores a year.

It is understood that the chairman of Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai will take the final call on the appointment and it looks like Ramesh Powar might not be considered for the role in spite of recommendations from Harmanpreet and Smriti.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Women's Cricket Team Venkatesh Prasad Herschelle Gibbs
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Why women's domestic cricket in India need a hand
RELATED STORY
Is Mithali Raj being subjected to the same kind of...
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian women cricket team are already icons
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the BCCI needs to start a Women’s version...
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj Controversy: An open letter to Ramesh Powar
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj accuses coach Ramesh Powar of humiliating her
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World Twenty20 - Where does Team India stand? 
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj deserves to be taken seriously in the...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur is to Indian Women’s Cricket what Kapil...
RELATED STORY
'Humiliated' Mithali's letter, BCCI's new ban and more -...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 11:30 PM
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 104/4 (49.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Australia need 219 runs to win
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI
WIN 85/3 (27.0 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
WIN VS BAN live score
| 10:00 PM
SL 210/9 & 160/2 (37.0 ov)
NZXI 270/8
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka lead New Zealand XI by 100 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZXI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us