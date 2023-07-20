HH vs BB Prediction: Who will win today’s Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 match?

The Harare Hurricanes (HH) and the Bulawayo Braves (BB) are set to face each other in the first match of the Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 on Thursday, July 20. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Hurricanes have a power-packed squad at their disposal. Evin Lewis and Robin Uthappa are likely to open the batting for them. Lewis is one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball, while former India opener Uthappa can also play the big shots and is classical in his stroke play.

The likes of Regis Chakabva and former English skipper Eoin Morgan also add a fair bit of firepower to the HH batting lineup. Mohammad Nabi and Samit Patel are handy all-rounders with Irfan Pathan being the other option.

Shahnawaz Dahani is not available for the first game as he is busy playing in the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Luke Jongwe and Duan Jansen are active cricketers, who should be leading the HH bowling attack.

The Braves have one of the best all-rounders in world cricket in the form of Sikandar Raza. Ben McDermott and Innocent Kaia are most likely to open the batting for the Braves. Beau Webster, Ashton Turner and Thisara Perera also strengthen their batting lineup.

Taskin Ahmed and Tymal Mills are expected to lead their bowling attack. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been a top performer for Afghanistan over the years and he is expected to play a key role. Ryan Burl is a brute force with the bat in hand as well.

Zimbabwe T10 League, HH vs BB Prediction: Can the Braves beat the Hurricanes?

The Braves will go into the match as favorites simply because they have a stronger squad compared to their opponents. The fact the Hurricanes would not be having Dahani for the opening game would not help their cause.

Prediction: Bulawayo Braves to win this Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 match.

