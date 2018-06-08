New Zealand Women score a record-shattering 490 against Ireland

Suzie Bates and Maddy Green scored tons as the White Ferns posted the highest-ever ODI score.

What’s the story?

In what was a record-shattering One-Day International innings, New Zealand women posted a humungous total of 490/4 in their 50 overs (which is the highest in an ODI) against Ireland women in the first game of the three-match ODI series. Skipper Suzie Bates and Maddy Green struck hundreds while debutant Jess Watkin and Amelia Kerr posted half-centuries to take the White Ferns to the record score.

In case you didn’t know…

This score of 490/4 is the highest total ever in an ODI (which includes Men's ODI, Women's ODI and Youth ODIs). The previous best was 480/6 which the Australian Under-19 team got against the Kenya Under-19 side in 2002.

Meanwhile, the highest total in Women’s ODIs was 455 which was achieved by New Zealand women only but that was way back in 1997 against the Pakistan eves. The highest total in Men’s ODIs is 444/3 which England got against Pakistan in 2016. However, this 490 is the second-highest in List ‘A’ cricket after Surrey’s 496/4 in 2007 against Gloucestershire.

Highest totals in 50-over matches (where known):



496/4 - Surrey v Gloucestershire, 2007

490/4 - NZ Women v Ire Women, TODAY

480/6 - Aus U19 v Ken U19, 2002#IREWvNZW — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 8, 2018

The Details

Opting to bat first, the White Ferns decimated the Ireland bowling attack scoring almost 10 runs an over. Captain Suzie Bates set the tone up front and led from the front as she scored a scintillating 151 off just 94 deliveries, hitting 24 fours and 2 sixes. She shared a brilliant 172-run stand with debutant Jess Watkin who scored a 59-ball 62.

No. 3 batter Maddy Green also scored a ton as she struck a fine 121 and built on the platform provided by the opening pair. Amelia Kerr, who walked out to bat at No. 5 at the end of the 34th over, blasted 81 in just 45 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes) as she helped the New Zealand women to get to the record-breaking score of 490.

They scored a staggering 288 in the first 30 overs before scoring 202 in the last 20. Amy Satterthwaite was the only batswoman who missed out as she made just 21. The Irish women also conceded 31 extras (out of which 22 of them were wides).

Every Irish bowler was taken to the cleaners and had an economy in excess of 9. Amy Kenealy was the best bowler (in terms of economy). Also, leg-spinner Cara Murray, who was playing her first ODI, conceded 119 runs in her 10 overs. It is the highest by any bowler in ODI cricket (in both Men’s and Women’s).

Most runs conceded by a bowler in an ODI: (Men's and Women's)



119/2 - Cara Murray (IRE W v NZ W, Today)

113/0 - Mick Lewis (AUS v SA, 2006)

111/1 - Shaiza Khan (PAK W v AUS W, 1997)

110/0 - Wahab Riaz (PAK v ENG, 2016)#IREWvNZW — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 8, 2018

What’s next?

New Zealand women are on the tour to Ireland and England. They have already played one T20I against Ireland and won that game comfortably (by 10 wickets).

They are now playing a 3-match ODI series against Ireland and will continue their tour as they participate in a T20 tri-series which involves hosts England and South Africa. They end the tour with a 3-match ODI series against England.

