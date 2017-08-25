Top 5 individual scores in India- Sri Lanka ODIs

The list contains some spectacular knocks.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 22:18 IST

Tharanga's 174 helped Sri Lanka beat India by 161 runs

After whitewashing Sri Lanka in the Test series, India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the ODI series with their three-wicket win in yesterday’s ODI at Pallekele. At one stage, India were looking to lose the game at 131/7 but thanks to the temperament of MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India prevailed.

Across nearly four decades, India and Sri Lanka have played 152 ODIs (including yesterday’s match) between each other with India having won 85 and Sri Lanka 55. Over the years in the Indo-Lankan rivalry, some pretty sensational knocks have been played.

Let’s take a look at the five highest individual scores in India-Sri Lanka ODIs.

#5 Upul Tharanga - 174

After missing out on the 2013 Champions Trophy, Tharanga was called back to the ODI side for the West Indies tri-nation series featuring West Indies, Sri Lanka, and India. He scored 25 in the opening match of the tri-series which Sri Lanka lost.

The Lankans were then up against India who had been narrowly beaten by the Windies in their first game.

Sri Lanka won the toss and skipper Angelo Mathews opted to bat first. Tharanga started off by playing in a very composed manner, hitting some pretty beautiful shots with sublime timing. He added 213 runs for the opening wicket alongside Mahela Jayawardene which is the seventh opening partnership of 200+ that Tharanga has been a part of.

Following Jayawardene’s dismissal, Tharanga began to show some aggressive intent as he reached his century and later to his maiden 150 in ODIs. Tharanga eventually ended his innings unbeaten on 174 from 159 deliveries as Sri Lanka scored 348/1 from their 50 overs. It was the second highest score by a Sri Lankan batsman in ODIs and also the highest score by a Sri Lankan batsman in West Indies, bettering Sanath Jayasuriya’s and Mahela Jayawardene’s 115.

In reply, India were bundled out for 187 as Sri Lanka triumphed by 161 runs.