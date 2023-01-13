Himachal Pradesh pacer Sidharth Sharma passes away at 28

In a tragic news, Himachal Pradesh fast bowler Sidharth Sharma passed away on Thursday, 12 January at the age of 28. He was part of the HP squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

The exact cause of his death is unknown, but according to reports, he was on life support in a Vadodara hospital for the last week after falling sick.

Sharma claimed a five-wicket haul in his last Ranji Trophy match against Bengal last month at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Though the match ended in a draw, the fast bowler was among the team’s star performers. He claimed 5/69 in the first innings and 2/53 in his second.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh expressed grief at the cricketer’s untimely demise. A tweet from CMO Himachal read:

"Chief Minister Shri @Sukhusukhvinder has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Sidharth Sharma, the star fast bowler of the state who was a member of the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team of Himachal. The Chief Minister expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved family members."

Siddharth was cremated at Bhabhor Saheb crematorium on Friday, 13 January.

