His comments do not hold weight: PCB on Sourav Ganguly's saying Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled

Sourav Ganguly has said that the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, however, PCB says it's not his call.

According to PCB, the call will have to be taken by the Asian Cricket Council on the future of the tournament.

Samiul Hasan Burney, PCB's Media Director, has countered Sourav Ganguly's claim that the Asia Cup 2020 has been canceled.

Earlier today, the former Indian skipper and the current President of BCCI Ganguly stated in an online interview that the Asia Cup has been called off without elaborating upon the details of the decision.

“In December, we have the first full series. Asia Cup 2020 has been called-off which was scheduled to take place in September,” Ganguly said.

Officials from both PCB as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board have confirmed that they are not aware of any such decision being taken regarding the fate of Asia Cup.

ACC will decide on the Asia Cup: PCB Media Director

Burney said a decision regarding Asia Cup will be taken by the Asian Cricket Council and such an announcement can only be made by the President of ACC:

“The statements made by Sourav Ganguly have no impact on proceedings. Even if he passes comments every week, they do not hold weight or merit. The decision regarding the Asia Cup will be taken by the ACC. The announcement can only be made by the president of the Asian body Nazmul Hasan. To the best of our knowledge, the schedule of the next ACC meeting is yet to be announced.”

BCB's CEO, Nizamuddin Chowdhury also opined that the ACC are considering other options in case if the tournament cannot go ahead this year:

"As far as I am concerned ACC management is working on Asia Cup 2020. They are also exploring other options if the tournament cannot be hosted on scheduled time."

PCB and BCCI have been at constant loggerheads regarding the scheduling of this year's Asia Cup which was already planned to be held in September. Pakistan have the hosting rights but BCCI didn't agree on traveling to the country upon which it was speculated that the tournament will be organized in a neutral setting.