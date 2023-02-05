'Homeworkgate', 'Monkeygate' - 5 biggest controversies in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The latest contest for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The preparation for the four-match series has started, with both India and Australia sweating hard in the net sessions.

Many cricket fans would agree that the India vs. Australia rivalry has been among the best in cricket history. This rivalry has created multiple superstars in world cricket, but it has also produced some controversies.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy seems to always have a great deal of intensity. Some time, the tension and the heat of the contest pushes players over the top. Here's a list of the top five controversies from recent Test series between India and Australia.

#1 Australia suspend four players midway in the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Shane Watson found himself at the receiving end of a punishment

Australia suffered an embarrassing 4-0 whitewash against India in the 2012-13 series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The visitors went down 2-0 after a defeat inside four days in the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Following this loss, Australia's coach Mickey Arthur asked his players to submit a list of three things they could improve.

All players except Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson, Usman Khawaja, and James Pattinson submitted the lists. Since the four players did not follow the coach's orders, they were suspended, thereby not being eligible to play in the next Test. The media dubbed this issue 'Homeworkgate'.

The decision caused a major uproar in Australian cricketing circles. However, Shane Watson made a comeback in the fourth Test and even captained the team in the absence of Michael Clarke.

Before Australia's next series, the Ashes in England, Mickey Arthur was sacked unceremoniously. He was replaced by Darren Lehmann.

#2 The Monkeygate scandal

Harbhajan Singh was the center of attention during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's 2007-08 edition (Image: Getty)

Almost every Indian and Australian cricket fan would have an idea about the 'Monkeygate' scandal. During the Sydney Test of the 2007-08 India vs. Australia Test series, Harbhajan Singh had an exchange of words with Andrew Symonds.

The issue took a very serious turn later as the Australian alleged that Harbhajan insulted Symonds racially by calling him a 'monkey'. Referee Mike Procter banned Harbhajan for three matches, but the off-spinner was acquitted after the BCCI appealed against the ban.

In an ODI series played between the two sides in India, in 2007, prior to the series in Australia, there were claims of Symonds being racially attacked by fans. It was claimed that he had been called 'monkey' by some spectators.

However, the BCCI took a dim view of the accusations leveled at the Indian off-spinner. It even seemed that the Indian team may pull out of the tour.

However, the series continued and the Indian team claimed that Harbhajan didn't use the racial slur. Sachin Tendulkar, who was batting with Harbhajan at the time of the incident, gave a vital testimony in favor of his teammate.

“Obviously, I was disturbed, I couldn’t understand why it was happening. Why was there so much of... for something that hadn’t happened. They had six or seven witnesses for something that I had not said. No one had heard it and yet it was blown out of proportion," Harbhajan said about the incident in an interview.

#3 Fans in Australia racially abuse Mohammed Siraj

Siraj was abused by Australian spectators during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj faced racial abuse during India's tour of Australia in 2020-21. Cricket Australia confirmed that fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground hurled racial abuses at Siraj as well as his teammate Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj later revealed in a press conference that the umpires offered captain Ajinkya Rahane and his team to leave the field. However, the Indian team continued to play.

"I faced abuses in Australia. The case is going on, let's see whether I get justice or not. My job was to report the incident to the captain," Siraj said.

The fans were evicted and Cricket Australia fully supported the Indian team. This was deemed a necessary step by the authorities to curb the menace of racism at such venues.

#4 Steve Smith's tactics caught on camera during 2020-21 series for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana. But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. https://t.co/IfttxRXHeM

During the 2020-21 series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a video of Steve Smith erasing Rishabh Pant's batting guard marks went viral on social media. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared the clip on his Twitter account.

Thakur @thakur1845 feeling sad for brainfade crybaby smith @madtigerman17 @JeetAbhi98 @FoxCricket Yes both are samefeeling sad for brainfade crybaby smith @madtigerman17 @JeetAbhi98 @FoxCricket Yes both are same 😂😂 feeling sad for brainfade crybaby smith https://t.co/KTSczMXFCY

Later in the series, Rohit Sharma seemingly mocked Smith by mimicking his tactics while fielding for Team India.

#5 Steve Smith's 'brain fade' angers Virat Kohli in 2017 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

BCCI @BCCI #INDvAUS DRS - Dressing room review system? Smith tries to get some suggestions from the dressing room for a review bcci.tv/videos/id/4362… DRS - Dressing room review system? Smith tries to get some suggestions from the dressing room for a review bcci.tv/videos/id/4362… #INDvAUS

During Australia's last Test series in India, Steve Smith tried to seek help from the dressing room to decide whether he should review an LBW decision. This is against the rules of DRS. The batsman cannot ask the dressing room for advise in this matter.

The then India captain Virat Kohli lost his cool and pointed out Smith's tactics to the umpire. Smith was not allowed the review and sent back to the dressing room. Later, the Aussie batsman described the turns of events as a 'brain fade' moment.

