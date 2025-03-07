Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Hong Kong is all set to host the fourth edition of the Hong Kong All Stars T20 series, starting on Saturday, March 8. All the matches of this campaign will be played at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

A total of three teams will play in the competition, namely, the Kowloon Lions, the New Territories Tigers, and the Hong Kong Islanders. Babar Hayat will lead the Kowloon Lions, Yasim Murtaza will captain the New Territories Tigers, and Martin Coetzee will lead the Hong Kong Islanders.

These three sides were part of the previous edition as well, with New Territories Tigers coming out on top after defeating Kowloon Lions by 40 runs in the grand finale. Tigers batted first, posting 155/5 in 20 overs. On the other hand, the Lions could score only 115 runs, losing the game by 40 runs.

The first edition in 2021 was won by Kowloon Lions by three wickets, defeating the Hong Kong Islanders. On the other hand, New Territories Tigers defeated Kowloon Lions by six wickets in the final of the second edition in 2022.

Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 8

Match 1 - Kowloon Lions vs New Territories Tigers, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, 11:30 AM

Sunday, March 9

Match 3 - Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions, Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, 7:00 AM

Final - Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong, 11:30 AM

Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast and broadcast of the Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series 2024-25 for fans in India.

Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series 2025: Full Squads

Kowloon Lions

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Kinchit Shah, Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat (c), Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ehsan Nawaz, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Ateeq Iqbal, Sahal Malvernkar, Asad Rasheed, Haris Muhammad, Daniel Mapp, Preet Mangukiya

New Territories Tigers

Yasim Murtaza (c), Waqas Barkat (wk), Aizaz Khan, Sunny Bhimsaria, Shahid Wasif, Aftab Hussain, Ayush Shukla, Sheryar Khan, Shiv Mathur, Haider Ali, Darsh Vora, Benny Paras, Ali Hassan

Hong Kong Islanders

Ehsan Khan, Imran Arif, Nizakat Khan, Martin Coetzee (c), Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Akbar Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kalhan Challu, Mohammad Waheed, Hafeez Khan, Rajab Hussain, Tariq Nawaz Malik

