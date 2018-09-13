Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hong Kong Matches to have ODI status during Asia Cup 2018

Vishal
News
282   //    13 Sep 2018, 21:05 IST

Desert T20 Challenge
Desert T20 Challenge

The six-team Asia cup 2018 is being held in the UAE with the opener being played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 15. Team India would be defending their title after winning the 2016 edition.

The only associate team playing in the tournament is Hong Kong. Hong Kong beat UAE in the final of the qualifying tournament to make their place in the Asia Cup. There was a confusion before this tournament that if matches involving Honk Kong would have ODI status or not.

This confusion arose from the World cup qualifiers held in Zimbabwe. Some games during that tournament didn't have ODI status. This led to widespread confusion among the fans. The ICC has clarified this confusion and has confirmed that all matches in the Asia cup would have ODI status.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, "To grant ODI status to all matches in the Asia Cup is a positive step taken by the ICC Board as we continue to take an in-depth look at international cricket structures in relation to our long-term ambition of growing the game and adding to the one billion fans who already follow the sport."

This was a very positive step taken by the ICC and certainly would have sent positive waves across the associate world. This would make them strive harder for success. It also sends a message that their efforts would be recognized by the larger cricketing community.

Hong Kong would play their first match against Pakistan on 16 September. India would begin their campaign against Hong Kong on 18 September.

Hong Kong, India, and Pakistan are in the same group. The top two teams would qualify for the super four. Though India and Pakistan would be favourites from this group, Hong Kong could spring a surprise.

Let's Hope that we get to see some thrilling matches by the participating teams.

Vishal
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
