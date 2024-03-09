Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket Hong Kong is all set to host Nepal and Papua New Guinea for a tri-series, starting on March 10, Sunday. Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon, Hong Kong will host all the games of the series.

Nizakat Khan will lead the hosts while Assad Vala and Rohit Paudel will be captaining Papua New Guinea and Nepal, respectively.

The series will begin with the Hong Kong team taking on Nepal in a one-off T20I called Friendship Cup to celebrate the relationship between the two cricket associations.

Hong Kong are coming into this series on the back of a one-day series involving Malaysia, and Canada and the East Asia Cup against China and Japan. Meanwhile, Nepal will come into this series after hosting Namibia and Netherlands. PNG are entering Hong Kong for the first time since 2018.

Ahead of the start of the series, Burji Shroff, the chairman of Cricket Hong Kong stated:

“We are delighted to welcome the Cricket Association of Nepal and Cricket PNG to visit Hong Kong for the upcoming Hong Kong Men’s T20I Series 2024.”

“We hope this tournament can showcase the development of cricket in Hong Kong and hopefully our fans will enjoy the exciting clashes between Hong Kong and the visiting teams,” he added.

Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 10, Sunday

Match 1 - Hong Kong vs Nepal, 11:00 AM

March 12, Tuesday

Match 2 - PNG vs Nepal, 6:30 AM

Match 3 - Hong Kong vs PNG, 11:30 AM

March 13, Wednesday

Third place playoff, 6:30 AM

Final, 11:30 AM

Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series 2024 while there is no live telecast of the competition for fans in India.

Hong Kong T20I Tri-Series 2024: Full Squads

Papua New Guinea

Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare (Wk), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura (wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Semo Kamea

Nepal

Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Lokesh Bam (wk), Aakash Chand, Abinash Bohara, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal

Hong Kong

Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Jamie Atkinson (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan

