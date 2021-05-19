Create
Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Hong Kong Women
Hong Kong Women's Cricket Team (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified 23 min ago
Preview

The Bauhinia Stars will lock horns with Jade Jets in a three-match T20 series across a span of one month as part of the ongoing Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20.

The first match will be played on May 19, with the next couple of games scheduled for June 20 and 27 respectively. All matches of the Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20 will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

While Kary Chan and Ruchitha Venkatesh are two players to watch out for from the Stars, Mariko Hill is a key player for the Jets.

With silverware at stake, both teams will give their all to bring the trophy home.

Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

May 19, Wednesday

Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets at 11:30 AM

June 20, Sunday

Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets at 7:00 AM

June 27, Sunday

Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets at 7:00 AM

*All matches will take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20 Live Streaming Details

All the matches in the Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20 will be streamed on Hong Kong Cricket's YouTube channel & Facebook page.

Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20 Commentary

One can tune into Sportskeeda and follow the live text commentary of the matches here.

Hong Kong Women's Premier League T20 Squads

Bauhinia Stars

Alison Siu, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Jennifer Alumbro, Anum Ahmad, Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Maheen Haider, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Connie Wong, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jenefer Davies.

Jade Jets

Pull To, Tammy Chu, Tinaz Karbhari, Charlotte Chan, Iqra Sahar, Jasmine Titmuss, Rida Haider, Ashley Hung, Betty Chan, Katy Gibbons, Keenu Gill, Mariko Hill, Rajvir Kaur, Hiu Ying Cheung

Published 2 hr ago
Hong Kong Women's T20 2021
