How Cofsils got Indians to unite and #CheerNonStop for Team India

You made it a memorable tournament for all of us and we definitely felt the love…” The Indian captain left much unsaid in his tweet the day after India played New Zealand in the semi-finals of the biggest cricket tournament of the season. We, though, understood.

MS Dhoni's outstretched bat might have fallen short of the crease, but that is sport. Narrow margins dictate much. We know India were dominant. The team has little to be worried about for the future, and there is much of which the Men in Blue can be proud of. We could not have asked for more.

Through the tournament, fans got together to raise their voices and support the Indian team. Cipla's Cofsils, specialising in sore throat and cough lozenges, ensured that these fan numbers grew as India powered its way through the tournament. Just like the lozenges, their cricket extravaganza campaign ensured that fans never lost their voice.

Cofsils was motivated to bring the country together, to ensure that there was an unending, uninterrupted cheer #CofsilsCheerNonStop for Team India from all corners. There was even a limited-edition pack, because moments such as these come only once every four years, and need to be commemorated.

The movement grew with an inspiring video that gave goosebumps to the cricket fan inside us. It captured the spirit of those of us who support the Indian team, those who’ve bonded together to let our voices be heard by the team. The brand then reached out to fans in various cities – on the streets, at societies, at offices and also through radio to create a cheering squad, to keep each others' spirits high, to never let the support falter.

The brand's cheering squad grew from strength to strength as India went further in the tournament. On its own micro-site, Cofsils garnered an unprecedented following as fans emerged from all over the world to join the Cofsils Cheer Gang.

It reached a massive number of over 1 lakh, cheering in unison for the Men in Blue. An innovative ‘cheer-o-meter’ was put into place to capture the decibel of India's cheering squad.

Throughout the tournament, Cofsils kept social engagement active with quirky quizzes and contests, finding the best of fans and rewarding them with exciting goodies. This was a happy family watching together -- cheering and shedding tears, celebrating the wins and enduring the losses. There was an overwhelming response from all quarters!

At the height of it all, Dinesh Karthik joined the movement, raising his voice with the fans as India powered their way to the semi-finals. He knew the value of strength in numbers, that one more voice made his teammates stronger.

And then came the loss, the exit. And while our hearts broke, our voices never wavered. What we felt, Cofsils expressed in an open letter to Team India. Better words were never said, “... this team has lost a game, but not us”. They are right -- the fans will stay, forever and the cheers will get only louder going forward.

The Indian team gave it their all, and the fans the same. It is campaigns like these that empower the voice of fans in the country, that motivate us to #CheerNonStop for the team. It's time to thank India, and all its billions of believers.