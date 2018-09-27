How India could line up against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2018 final

Daiwik naga venkat FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 49 // 27 Sep 2018, 20:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Asia Cup is finally coming to an end with only the final to go. India and Bangladesh will be facing each other for the second time in this tournament and this time, it's for the trophy.

Both have strong lineups and to be honest, Pakistan were favored to pip Bangladesh in the virtual semi-final on 26th of September. Bangladesh did cause an upset.

India start as strong favorites and as I said, Bangladesh will be the underdogs but one can never count them out.

The final will be held on 28th of September in Dubai. The temperatures will soar and it will be an emotional contest. Bangladesh has already lost twice to India in 2 finals, one in Nidahas Trophy and the other in Asia Cup 2016. They will be looking for redemption.

Let's have a look at how India could possibly line up against their opposition:

Will India win the Asia Cup again ?

Top order

Shikhar Dhawan

The Southpaw has been in prolific form since the start of the Asia Cup and has been timing the ball really well. He was rested in the game against Afghanistan. He is sure to make his return and will look to replicate all his success so far in the match that really matters.

Rohit Sharma (C)

Rohit Sharma has been in good touch

The skipper was rested too and will return to take up the captaincy. He has been scoring runs at a quick rate. He has been giving India the starts that allow the middle order to capitalize a and build an innings. He will look to build on his start this time around and continue from where he left off, the hundred against Pakistan. He has been in sublime touch and will look to replicate his heroics against Bangladesh.

Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu will look to continue his good run of form

Rayudu has looked good ever since he has made his return to the Indian team. He has got good scores under his belt but the conversation rate is poor. India will surely want him to get the hundred that he's been looking for in the all-important clash on Friday.

1 / 3 NEXT