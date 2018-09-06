Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
How India could line up in UAE

Nikhil Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.52K   //    06 Sep 2018, 22:43 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit will lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli

Asia Cup is one of those tournaments that every cricket lover especially the fans from the subcontinent eagerly wait for. It is a tournament where the top playing Asian nations fight for the coveted title.

Another reason that keeps the fans excited for the tournament is the mouth-watering contest between two arch-rivals in the game of cricket, India and Pakistan. It is only these type of tournaments where we are able to witness India and Pakistan face each other in an edge-of-the-seat contest that keeps the hearts of the fans from both sides pumping to its full capacity.

Such is the situation nowadays that it seems almost impossible to witness India and Pakistan play against each other in a bilateral series. So the only place we are able to see them play against each other is either in the tournaments conducted by the ICC or in tournaments like Asia Cup.

Out of all the teams participating teams, the Indian team is the clear favorites. But they cannot take the other teams lightly because every team participating in the tournament has the capability of playing good quality cricket and coming out on top.

In the following slides, we are going to look at the possible starting 11 for the Indian team in the Asia Cup which is scheduled start from 15th September.

Openers - Rohit Sharma (C) and Shikhar Dhawan

India v Pakistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
India v Pakistan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the side in the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma has been the mainstay of the Indian batting for the past few years in white ball cricket. With Virat Kohli being rested, the pressure is now on Rohit Sharma to perform well for the team because aside from MS Dhoni, he is the most experienced player in the squad for the Asia Cup.

Both Rohit and Dhawan are experienced campaigners and will have a key role to play if India is hoping to clinch the Asia Cup. Dhawan's aggressive approach has been quite effective for team India. It will depend on both Rohit and Dhawan to give a solid start to the team.

Rohit is also an experienced captain and has won the IPL thrice with Mumbai Indians. This will help in captaining the side and will not be an added burden on him.

Nikhil Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
