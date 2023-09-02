How has Rohit Sharma fared in each Asia Cup so far? 

All eyes will be on India when they lock horns against some of the best Asian teams in the Asia Cup 2023, starting from August 30. India will play their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on Saturday, September 2.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India will look to go all the way in the tournament and tick most of their boxes heading into the all-important ODI World Cup later this year.

This year's Asia Cup is being played in the 50-over format, in which Rohit has excelled. Across 21 innings, he has managed to score 745 runs at an average of 46.56, including six half-centuries and a hundred.

As far as T20 editions of the Asia Cups are concerned, the Mumbai-born batter has made 271 runs at an average of 30.11 across nine innings.

In total, he has made 1,016 runs across 30 innings in the history of the Asia Cup. He has notched up eight fifties and a ton across both formats of the tournament.

As Rohit and India gear up to participate in the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup, we take a look at how India's talisman has fared in each edition of the Asia Cup.

#7 2008 - 116 runs

Rohit Sharma for India during Asia Cup 2008 [Getty Images]

Rohit Sharma played his first Asia Cup game in 2008. He played all six games in the tournament as India finished second after losing the final against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

With an average of 29.00, he made 116 runs while playing in the middle-order for India. His highest score of 58 came against Pakistan during a Super Four clash in Karachi.

#6 2010 - 132 runs

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli go for a ride during Asia Cup 2010 [Getty Images]

The 2010 Asia Cup also went on a similar note personally for Rohit Sharma, as he didn't set the stage alight and his highest score (69) in the tournament ended in vain with a loss against Sri Lanka.

He started the Asia Cup 2010 with a golden duck but did well to score 132 runs at an average of 33 across four innings. India went on to win the competition as they beat Sri Lanka in the finals in Dambulla to script their first Asia Cup win after a gap of 15 years.

#5 2012 - 72 runs

Rohit Sharma during Asia Cup 2012 [Getty Images]

Rohit Sharma scored his fewest runs during the 2012 Asia Cup, which was held in Bangladesh. Unfortunately for him, he only got to bat twice in the tournament as India failed to reach the finals. He was run out for 4 in his first innings against Bangladesh before hitting a well-made 68 against Pakistan in a six-wicket win.

During his 68-run innings against Pakistan, Rohit played a second-fiddle role for Virat Kohli, who was at his dominating best and came up with a remarkable 183-run innings.

#4 2014 - 108 runs

Rohit Sharma raising his bat after a fifty vs Pakistan [Getty Images]

By the time the 2014 Asia Cup arrived, Rohit Sharma had become India's designated white-ball opener. He opened the inning alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the tournament.

While Dhawan fared decently and scored 192 runs, Rohit couldn't do much and mustered only 108 runs across four Asia Cup 2012 innings. His highest score of 56 came against Pakistan in a tightly contested encounter, which was famously won by the Men in Green in the last over due to Shahid Afridi's heroics in Dhaka.

#3 2016 - 138 runs

Rohit Sharma acknowledging his fifty vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

For the very first time, the Asia Cup was played in the T20 format as it preceded the T20 World Cup and teams got to prepare for the major ICC event.

India entered the 2016 Asia Cup as strong favourites and fittingly won the tournament by beating Bangladesh in the final game in Dhaka. Rohit Sharma played a crucial part in India's success, as he scored 138 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 132.69, the second-best in the tournament.

He started the 2016 Asia Cup with a Man of the Match performance, scoring 83 runs off 55 balls against Bangladesh. However, as the tournament progressed, Rohit's performance took a dip.

#2 2018 - 317 runs

Rohit Sharma had a great Asia Cup 2018 [Getty Images]

Rohit Sharma enjoyed his best Asia Cup campaign in 2018. The 36-year-old captained India for the first time in the tournament, where he led by example.

Batting five times, he amassed 317 runs at an immaculate average of 105.65 and a strike rate of 93.51. He also hit two fifties and a ton during that campaign.

Only Shikhar Dhawan (342 runs) scored more runs than him during India's seventh Asia Cup title win.

#1 2022 - 133 runs

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

By the time the 2022 Asia Cup arrived, Rohit Sharma had been appointed as India's full-time all-format skipper. Unfortunately, it proved to be a forgettable campaign for the Men in Blue, as they failed to qualify for the final, losing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the process.

Rohit, who batted four times in the tournament, made 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a decent strike rate of 151.14. His best innings of the campaign came in a loss against Sri Lanka, against whom he hammered 72 runs off 41 balls. The 2022 Asia Cup was played in the T20 format.