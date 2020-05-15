How the Indian cricket team is planning to practice during COVID-19 lockdown

Will the Indian cricket team players come together for a training session anytime soon?

Over the last few months, the Indian cricket team players and support staff members have been spending some quality time at home with their family, with cricket put on a hold due to the coronavirus threat.

With IPL 2020 being postponed indefinitely until further notice, Indian team players have been forced to adapt techniques to keep fit and in shape while at home. However, despite the lockdown being enforced in the country, the BCCI members are working on bringing together the Indian cricket team players at a specific venue for 'isolation' camps.

"As of now, the coaching and support staff members are working with the players in planning out in-house techniques to keep players physically and mentally fit. As and when travel restrictions are lifted and lockdown rules are relaxed, and the travel restrictions are not there, we can possibly get them (Indian cricket team players) to one venue for a camp," said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

Indian cricket team players could be put into specialised skill-based training camps

The extended delay of IPL 2020 has forced the Indian team cricketers to stay at home and indulge in shadow practicing, toned down weight lifting among other techniques.

While a few of the Indian team cricketers have endorsed the concept of organizing matches behind closed doors, Dhumal elucidated on how the BCCI is planning on a skill-based training approach at local stadiums all across the country.

"If the travel restrictions are present at a few places and it is not possible for the entire team to travel, there is a possibility that skill-based training at local stadiums will work out. As and when matches can be organised, they will be 100% fit to give their best," added Dhumal.

The skill-based training camps is a concept that is yet to take shape, but the idea behind the motive is rather simple. If one were to take the example of Delhi, a skill-based camp in the state could involve big names such as Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and so on.

With no confirmed date for normalcy to resume in the foreseeable future, the BCCI's idea to provide skill-based training camps for the Indian cricket team players could be an interesting option to keep the players match fit.