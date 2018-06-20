Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
"How can an unfit person score so many runs," HCA secretary on Rayudu ouster

The official was disappointed with the treatment meted out to Rayudu and called for more transparency in these tests.

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News 20 Jun 2018, 12:51 IST
1.16K

CRICKET-BAN-IND
CRICKET-BAN-IND

The controversial fall-out surrounding the outcomes of the yo-yo test continues to grow. After the trio of Sanju Samson, Mohammad Shami and Ambati Rayudu failed to pass the test with the benchmark scores, and now doubts surrounding Rohit Sharma's ability to get through the difficult litmus, questions were raised regarding why the tests were conducted after the selection of the squad.

Now, the Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary, T. Sheshnarayan has expressed disappointment regarding the exclusion of fellow locale and in-form batsman Ambati Rayudu. On the back of his stunning run in the IPL, Rayudu was included in the Indian squad to tour the UK for limited overs matches against Ireland and England. As he failed to clear the test, he was replaced by Suresh Raina at the final hour.

Shreshnaryan said on Monday, "This looks very lopsided and deep-rooted," referring to the methodology of selections."Since a person who got nearly the highest runs in IPL this year and has also played all the 50-over games in the domestic season, he now finds himself unfit on some highly overrated fitness tests. How can an unfit person score so many runs?” he told Deccan Chronicle.

"This is very harsh and draconian. HCA will stand by its players and fight for their rights. We know what is going on behind the scenes and people are taking advantage of the fluid situation in the BCCI and pushing decisions. We demand that the process of the tests be made transparent and open to public domain.”

However, the general reaction to this newly inducted mandatory fitness test evoked different reactions from other boards. Chattisgarh's cricket board, recently announced that they have made a yo-yo test score of 17.0 the mandate, instead of Indian team's set number of 16.1 as a proactive move to create a fitter squad, ready for international cricket.


England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team Hyderabad Cricket Suresh Raina Ambati Rayudu
