HT vs TCAI MyTeam11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - Apr 25th, 2020

Taipei T10 League

The second match of the inaugural Taipei T10 League will see the Raguram-led Hsinchu Titans take on the Manoj Kriplani-led TCA Indians.

Having featured in the opening game of the tournament, the Titans will be labelled as the favourites to win this game. The Indians, meanwhile, will bank on their skipper Kriplani's experience to get off to a positive start in the competition.

Also read: Taipei T10 League 2020 schedule: Time table, match list, teams, and live streaming details

Squads to choose from

Hsinchu Titans: Raguram (C), Ashish Kumar Pandey, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Joyal Francis, Karuna Nidhi, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Rachit Agarwal, Thomas Rayen, Venkatesh Goudar, Venky Rebel, Vijay Ganisetty, Vijay Kumar, Vinay MS.

TCA Indians: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Playing XIs update

Hsinchu Titans

Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Joyal Francis, Rachit Agarwal, Nitesh Gupta, Vijay Kumar, Raguram (C), Ashish Kumar, Vijay Ganisetty, Karuna Nidhi, Thomas Rayen, Eknath Sarkar.

TCA Indians

Praveen Chittem (WK), Amit Bedaka, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Vivek Hegde, Manoj Kriplani (C), Murugan Subramani, Krish Veera, Neeraj Patel, Kishore Krishnagiri, Manoj Doss, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi.

Advertisement

Match Details

Hsinchu Titans v TCA Indians

April 25th, 2019 at 11.00 AM IST

Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

There's a fair chance of rain interrupting this game, although the hovering clouds could give the pacers some early advantage in the game.

Fantasy Team Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Venkatesh Goudar, Amit Bedaka, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Vijay Kumar, Rachit Agarwal, Manoj Kriplani, Nitesh Gupta, Neeraj Patel, Thomas Nel, Vijay Ganisetty, Joyal Francis.

Captain - Rachit Agarwal, Vice-captain - Manoj Kriplani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Venkatesh Goudar, Praveen Chittem, Amit Bedaka, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Rachit Agarwal, Manoj Kriplani, Nitesh Gupta, Murugan Subramani, Thomas Nel, Vijay Ganisetty, Joyal Francis.

Captain - Amit Bedaka, Vice-captain - Venkatesh Goudar