Hugh Jackman has a special message for Virat Kohli and his men

Jackman is essaying the role of Wolverine in his upcoming film 'Logan'

by Debdoot Das Video 02 Mar 2017, 18:20 IST

Virat Kohli

Australian actor Hugh Jackman who is renowned for playing the character of Wolverine on screen is a big fan of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

"Kohli is amazing. You know what I love about him is that he thinks out of the box, he seems to absolutely love what he is doing. I mean I get the sense that you're Steve Smith, you are the captain of Australia, there is a huge weight of responsibility of the whole country and I think it pales in comparison to what it must be like the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, a billion people you know and it means so much to so many people and I just take my head off,” Jackman told India Today.

“ You know what else I love about Indian cricketers is that I notice that they respect and love their fans. I take inspiration from that because I respect and love the fans knowing that I would not be sitting here if it weren't for Wolverine."

The 48-year-old actor also sent a message to the Indian Cricket Team via a YouTube video stating they are presently one of the best in the world.

“Namaste to all my fans in India!! Do you guys know that cricket is my favourite sport? And what a great journey you and your cricket team have been going through in the last few years! Your superheroes have been overpowering all the teams in the world. But my Aussie mates have just got the better of your team in the first match….eh…(Wink) But I know that the Indian team is gonna play bold… bolder than ever…cause that’s what superheroes do…that’s what Logan does,” Jackman said in the video promoting his upcoming movie Logan.

Like Wolverine who is almost indestructible, Jackman has beaten cancer five times in his life and recently announced he is being treated for skin cancer again.

He recently uploaded a picture on Instagram stating why he was sporting a bandage on his nose.

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Logan will be the last time that Jackman portrays Wolverine on screen. He has been doing that for the last 17 years and now wants somebody else to take up the role. He has also said he would like Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan to play the iconic superhero.

The movie is based on Logan’s fight against all odds. He plays an old man, who tries to save a girl with powers like him.