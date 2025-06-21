Hungary vs Slovenia 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Slovenian cricket team is set to tour Hungary for a three-match T20I series. The series will commence on June 21 and conclude the next day. The GB Oval in Szodliget will host all three matches.

Hungary were last in action during the Malta Tri-Nation Series in February this year. Facing Austria and hosts Malta twice each in the series, Hungary finished at the top of the three-team points table with three wins and a solitary defeat from four games.

Sheikh Rasik played a significant role in Hungary’s series victory, scoring 180 runs from four innings at a prolific average of 60. Abbas Ghani and Muhammad Saqlain hogged the limelight with the ball, picking up nine and six wickets, respectively.

The Slovenia team, on the other hand, are currently on an eight-match losing streak. Apart from losing a series 0-3 in Serbia earlier this month, Slovenia also lost their four-match series in Austria in May by a 0-4 margin. They last tasted T20I success in July 2024, with a close win over Gibraltar in Krefeld.

Hungary are ranked 70th on the ICC men’s T20I team rankings with 29 rating points. Slovenia recently slipped 11 places and are ranked 90th. Hungary and Slovenia have never crossed paths in international cricket so far, and the upcoming three-match T20I series will mark the first meeting between the two sides.

Hungary vs Slovenia 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, June 21

1st T20I: Hungary vs Slovenia, 12.30pm

2nd T20I: Hungary vs Slovenia, 4.30pm

Sunday, June 22

3rd T20I: Hungary vs Slovenia, 12.30pm

Hungary vs Slovenia 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Hungary and Slovenia three-match T20I series will not be live-streamed or telecast in India.

Hungary vs Slovenia 2025: Full squads

Hungary

Jermey M Polarouthu, Kushal N Gabhane, Ali Farasat, Sandeep Mohandas, Khaibar Deldar, Matthew Ainsworth, Muhammad Saqlain, Muhammad Abbas Ghani, Vinoth Ravindran (c), Amal Jacob, Abhitesh Prashar (vc), Muhammad Usman, Saif M Zahir, Tejendra V Valivarthi (wk), Ibrar Ahmed, and Muhammad Ali Nawaz.

Slovenia

Dinesh Matla, Krishna Sharma, Owen Groves, Tarun Sharma, Shahid Arshad, Shoaib Siddiqui, Taher Mohammad, Dileep Pallekonda, Izaz Ali, Rasheed Mamadkhel, Jaka Mikulic, Sudhakar Koppolu, and Waqar Khan.

