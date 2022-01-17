HUR vs REN Prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns against Melbourne Renegades in the 54th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. Docklands Stadium in Melbourne will host this exciting contest.

Hobart Hurricanes have won six games and lost as many in 12 outings so far. They have 24 points to their name and defeated Sydney Thunder in their last game. It was a close-fought contest and the Hurricanes held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Batting first, the Hurricanes posted 177 on the board, losing six wickets. Matthew Wade led the charge with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 83 and was well-supported by Caleb Jewell (51 off 32 balls).

Riley Meredith and Jordan Thompson then picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Thunder to 168, winning the game by nine runs.

Melbourne Renegades are reeling at the bottom of the table with 15 points to their name. Nothing has gone right for them this season as they have won only three games out of 12. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in their last two games. They lost to the Stars in the Melbourne Derby in their last encounter.

After electing to bat first, the Renegades’ batters struggled throughout their innings as they only managed to score 122 in their 20 overs. Aaron Finch top-scored with 45 for them. The bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets but failed to defend the total as the Stars chased down the total in the 15th over.

The Hurricanes will be riding with confidence after their convincing win over the Thunder in their last game. The Renegades continue to struggle in the competition and they need something dramatic to get back to winning ways.

Can the Renegades (REN) beat the Hurricanes (HUR)?

The Renegades have failed to fire in unison in the competition and as a result are languishing at the bottom of the table. The Hurricanes have found the correct balance to their side at the right moment and they will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Renegades have to be at their absolute best to challenge the upbeat Hurricanes in their next clash. The Hurricanes have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they carry forward the winning momentum by beating the Renegades on Tuesday.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this encounter.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

