Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Hobart Hurricanes will square off against Perth Scorchers in the 12th match of the Big Bash League 2021. Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this high-octane contest.

The Hobart Hurricanes got off to a losing start to the competition. They lost to the Sydney Sixers in their opening game but bounced back to beat the same opposition in the reverse fixture. It was a solid performance from them and they will be high in confidence going into their next match.

Batting first, skipper Matthew Wade laid the foundation as he smacked the Sixers bowlers all over the park. He scored 93 off just 46 balls and helped his side get off to a sensational start. He was well-supported by D’Arcy Short (73) and a cameo from Caleb Jewell (42 off 23) helped them post 213 in their 20 overs.

The rain arrived and the second innings was reduced to 18 overs, with the target being set at 196 for the Sixers by the DLS method. Joel Paris starred with the ball for the Hurricanes, picking up three wickets as they restricted the Sixers to 151, winning the game by 44 runs.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have started their campaign brilliantly. They have played two games and won both. They defeated Brisbane Heat in their opening game and followed it up by beating Adelaide Strikers in their next game.

After electing to bat first, Colin Munro displayed a batting masterclass at the top of the order as he smashed a brilliant century against the Strikers. He remained unbeaten on 114 as the Scorchers scored 195 in their 20 overs.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to knock over the Strikers on 146. Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye each picked up three wickets as they broke the back of the Striker’s batting lineup. They won the game by 49 runs and will be filled with confidence.

Both sides have won their previous games and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum. Both sides will come out all guns blazing on Tuesday, and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Can the Hurricanes (HUR) beat the Scorchers (SCO)?

Batters from both sides posted mammoth totals on the board to set up the game nicely for their sides in their previous games. The bowlers then stepped up to defend the total successfully. It will be a great battle between both these sides when they meet on Tuesday.

Perth Scorchers, despite getting off to a solid start, need to be wary of the Hurricanes. If the power-hitters in the Hurricanes team repeat their performance, it is likely they will carry forward their winning momentum and hand the Scorchers their first defeat of the competition. Expect the Hurricanes to come out on top on Tuesday.

