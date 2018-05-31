ICC World XI vs West Indies: 5 World XI players to look out for

Here are five players to look out for in tonight's clash at Lord's

Neelabhra Roy SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 22:20 IST

It would be interesting to watch Lamichhane's performance

We are a few hours away before West Indies take on the ICC World XI at Lord's for a T20 match which will see funds being raised for the Caribbean stadiums that were damaged by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria last September.

The ICC World XI consists of 14 players from eight countries namely, Pakistan, England, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Nepal. This team consists of a few seasoned campaigners like Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik as well as a few young guns like Sandeep Lamichhane. West Indies consists of the formidable Chris Gayle and the dangerous Carlos Brathwaite amongst others

The World XI team has many talented players who we would love to see in action. Many of the players from both squads are coming at the back of impressive IPL campaigns. Let's take a look at five players in the World XI squad to watch out for tonight.

#5 Sandeep Lamichhane

The 17-year old Nepalese made headlines by becoming the first player from Nepal to feature in the IPL.

He took at least a wicket in every match he played and ended the tournament with a spell of 3/36 against Mumbai Indians. Lamichhane picked up five wickets at the IPL at an economy rate of 6.83.

The teenager also bowled some brilliant spells during the World Cup qualifiers, bowling a 10-over spell of 3/17 against Hong Kong and a spell of 4/29 against Papua New Guinea.

The 17-year old was Nepal’s highest wicket taker with 14 wickets at an average of just 18.23 and an economy of 4.10.

Lamichhane has shown a lot of promise in the past few months and he will be expected to pick up some key wickets against the Windies tonight. This will be a massive occasion for the teenager.