Hyderabad up against mighty Mumbai in the 1st Semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018

Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw Return to the Mumbai squad

Mumbai having cruised to victory in their quarterfinals match against Bihar will be facing Hyderabad in the 1st semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. The Mumbai batting line up will further be strengthened with the return of the Man of the Series, Prithvi Shaw in the recently concluded two-match Test series between India and the West Indies and Ajinkya Rahane who was a major contributor in the first innings in the recently concluded test scoring 80 runs as India took a slender lead of 46 runs in the first innings.

The duo of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane had earlier scored a century and over 200 runs each in the 3 games, they played for Mumbai during the group stages before leaving for national duty.

With Rohit Sharma featuring in the quarterfinals match of Mumbai against Bihar, scoring a rock solid 33 and remaining not out in the 9 wicket win over Bihar the Mumbai batting line up looks even more dangerous with the presence of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Aditya Tare.

The menacing batting line-up of Mumbai will be challenged by the dangerous Mohammed Siraj whose 3 wickets comprising of Hanuma Vihari on 95 and Ricky Bhui on 52 led Hyderabad to victory over Andhra in the quarterfinals. He would be supported by the economical Mehedi Hasan who is also the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mumbai bowlers Shams Mulani and Dhawal Kulkarni who have 29 wickets between them will be looking to get the early wickets of B Sandeep the highest run-getter of Hyderabad in this years Vijay Hazare Trophy and the ever so dangerous Ambati Rayudu.

Ambati Rayudu, on the other hand, would be looking to make amends for his innings of 28 against Andhra which came to an end after he got run out. Mumbai would be missing the services of Shardul Thakur who got ruled out due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Umesh Yadav for the first two ODIs against the Windies.