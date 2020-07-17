“I have been an achiever who doesn’t need anyone’s sympathy,” says Harbhajan Singh 

40-year-old India bowler Harbhajan Singh has backed himself to come out on top in a one-on-one "skill" battle with the young spinners in the Indian team. Harbhajan has confidently said that whoever doubts his skills can have him compete against the best spinners in the country.

"If you still want to test me by pitting me for a battle of skills against those youngsters you consider best in the business, please bring it on," Harbhajan Singh told PTI.

"You can talk about age if the ball while fielding goes between your legs or your knees are gone or you have done in shoulder which is the reason you can't give that force. But yes, I have been on the field wearing those India colours for at least 800 days (playing time). I have been an achiever who doesn't need anyone's sympathy. But yes, if it's about skills, bring the best in India and I am still ready," Harbhajan Singh added.

Harbhajan also said that according to him, if he bowls 2000 balls a month in the nets, it is good enough for him because of his experience. He also recalled starting his career under Mohammed Azharuddin’s captaincy, while adding that he is grateful he could live his dream for two decades.

Harbhajan Singh misses the pressure of international cricket

Harbhajan Singh last played for India in March 2016, in a T20I vs UAE in Dhaka. It has been more than four years since he has been out of favour, and the one thing he missed about playing at the highest level is the pressure it brings with it.

"It's funny you know. When I used to play, there would be days when I wouldn't like that insane pressure where you are feted one day and brought down to earth on another day after one bad match. I didn't like it back then but now when I am not playing cricket regularly, I miss that pressure.”

Harbhajan Singh has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India, from which he has 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively.