“I can’t say it was the turning point” - Arshdeep Singh on Tilak Varma’s dismissal in 1st T20I vs West Indies

Team India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh does not believe that debutant batter Tilak Varma’s dismissal in the opening T20I against West Indies was the turning point of the game. He went on to praise the latter for absorbing the pressure and playing an impressive innings in his first international game.

India were stunned by West Indies in the first T20I at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Men in Blue did well to restrict the Windies to 149/6. However, the batting faltered as the visitors were held to 145/9.

Coming into bat at No. 4, Varma top-scored for India with 39 off 22 balls. He smacked the second and third delivery he faced for sixes. However, the chasing side lost their way after his wicket and failed to score 37 off the last five overs. Arshdeep, though, did not term Varma’s wicket as the turning point.

“I can’t say it was the turning point. It is his way of playing. He plays a lot of attacking shots and, in those, he might give chances as well. But, as we have seen, he has a lot of talent. He played really well on his debut. He was under pressure, not to forget that we were chasing. He played some beautiful shots and came up with a very good innings," he told reporters after the game.

“He should always back his game and, in the future, he will win a lot of matches for the team,” the 24-year-old added.

India seemed in control at 113/5 after 15 overs. However, the dismissals of Hardik Pandya (19) and Sanju Samson (12) in the next over put West Indies firmly on top.

“When you play for your country, you always get that extra push” - Arshdeep on cameo with the bat

Apart from claiming two wickets, Arshdeep also smashed two fours off Obed McCoy in the 19th over to give India faint hope.

Asked whether he believed he could take the team over the line, the pacer asserted:

“Any player who is in that kind of situation does believe that he can win the match for the team. When you play for your country, you always get that extra push.”

On India’s mindset heading into the remaining matches, Arshdeep stated that they will look to grab the chances that come their way.

“This format is all about momentum. In a game, you can see how momentum shifts from one side to another. We have still got four matches to play. We would try to do well in those by grabbing the opportunities that come our way,” he concluded.

India will play their next two T20Is in Guyana on August 6 and 8. The series will conclude with two games in Lauderhill, Florida on August 12 and 13.