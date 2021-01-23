"I am confident I will be the best bowler in Tests against South Africa" - Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah, Pakistan's premier bowler in red-ball cricket, hopes to prove that he is “still good enough” in the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

Speaking in a virtual press conference after Pakistan's training session on Saturday, Yasir Shah stated he is physically fit and looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I’m fully fit and eager to perform well during the upcoming series. We have been doing scenario-based training for the past couple of days which has also helped a great deal. I’m confident about becoming the best bowler in the upcoming Test series against South Africa,” said Yasir Shah.

The 34-year-old has been criticized of late for his below-par bowling antics in overseas tours. Reflecting on his recent performances in English and Australian conditions, Yasir Shah stated that conditions in those countries are unconducive to spin-bowlers.

“A bowler’s performance is always linked with the conditions available to him. If spinners aren’t getting any support from the wicket then their role turns into the role of supporting bowlers and fast bowlers lead the attack. I know I’ve not been able to take wickets like I used to do in past, but that doesn’t mean that I bowl that bad,” Yasir Shah spoke about his recent performances.

"New spinners are very good" - Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah, who has represented Pakistan in 43 Tests and taken 227 wickets, also shared his thoughts on the new spin-bowling inductions in Pakistan's Test squad - Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan -

“New spinners are also coming to Pakistan’s camp and it is good to see them emerging and I hope they’ll be able to perform. The new spinners are very good. Nauman has great experience in domestic cricket, Sajid is [good] as well."

Pakistan are undergoing intense training sessions as they prepare for the two-match series against South Africa. The first Test, scheduled to start on January 26, will be played at Karachi while the second Test will be hosted by Rawalpindi.