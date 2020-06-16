I didn’t see match-winning intent in India against England at 2019 World Cup: Mohammad Hafeez

Ben Stokes wrote in his autobiography that India possibly lost against England to keep Pakistan out of semifinals.

Mohammad Hafeez said that he wants to end his T20 career after playing a big tournament.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez hit out at Team India for failing to show intent in their 2019 World Cup game against England. India’s failure to win the World Cup game by 31 runs meant that Pakistan missed out on a chance to reach the semi-final stage.

Many former Pakistan cricketers said that statements made by England all-rounder Ben Stokes in his autobiography prove that India lost the game on purpose to keep Pakistan from qualifying for the knockout stages.

Mohammad Hafeez also went on to add that Pakistan lost out on a berth in the semi-finals due to their own mistakes and not due to anyone else.

“Ask any cricket fan, everyone will say intent to play with spirit was not there. I don't know about the results and who went out because of that. We played good cricket and we were out because of our small mistakes. So I can't blame any result for that,” Mohammad Hafeez told reporters during a video conference facilitated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In the World Cup match at Birmingham, India were trounced by 31 runs after failing to chase eventual World Champion England's score of 337/7.

“But as a fan if I see the match, I did not see the match winning intent. I felt bad for the sport. The encounter factor was missing where both teams were playing to win. The mistakes we made, we failed to tick a few boxes in the 2019 World Cup. But as a fan, that is my opinion about that game,” the 39-year-old added.

Mohammad Hafeez wants to retire after a big tournament

Mohammad Hafeez in action for Pakistan

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez said that he wants to end his T20 career after playing a big tournament.

Advertisement

“I gave retiring from T20 cricket after the World Cup a lot of thought. Just like when I retired from Test cricket, I decided to retire on my own terms. It took into consideration my own goals, as well as the interests of Pakistan cricket,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

“I want to retire from T20 cricket after playing a big tournament in which I perform well, and hopefully go out on a winning note. This is my plan, and if the World T20 is postponed to November or some later time, that doesn`t mean I won`t play it,” he added.

Mohammad Hafeez quit Tests in late 2018 but remained active in limited-overs cricket and played the 50-overs World Cup in England last year. He was recalled to the T20 squad for the home series against Bangladesh in January and has also been picked for Pakistan’s tour of England in August-September.

“I'm not going to quit cricket because someone asks me to, just like I never started playing at someone else's behest,” Mohammad Hafeez, who has turned out in 91 T20s for Pakistan, said.

“I've spent the last 17 years justifying my selection, and I hope I'll justify my selection again this time. All I'd like to say is – my career, my choice," he added.