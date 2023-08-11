“I draw inspiration from my past successes” – Virat Kohli ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli, in a recent interview, said that he draws inspiration from his past success to do well in the future. The former India captain added that every setback has helped him grow stronger.

The 34-year-old reckons that previous learnings have helped him become the player he is today. He added that ups and downs are part of the sport.

Kohli's statements came after three years of the century drought in international cricket. The right-handed batter, though, has been in tremendous form across formats since the 2022 Asia Cup ever since he smashed his 71st international ton after a gap of 1000+ days. He recently smashed 121 off 206 in the second Test in West Indies.

Virat Kohli told The Indian Express:

“I draw inspiration from my past successes and learnings. Reflecting on the moments when I performed at my best and analyzing the areas where I can improve from losses helps me grow as a player. Every setback becomes an opportunity for me to come back stronger.”

He added:

“What has truly defined me as a person is my ability to stay resilient and keep pushing forward, no matter how difficult the circumstances. People will always have opinions and judgments, but I have learned to trust my instincts and have confidence in my abilities. This self-belief has been the driving force behind all my achievements on the cricket field.”

Virat Kohli opens up on his fitness, shares his favorite cheat meal

Virat Kohli further opened up on his tight fitness regime to keep himself in shape. He said that he prioritizes self-care by working out daily and spending time with loved ones.

“I engage in regular workouts, meditation, and mindfulness practices to keep my mind and body in sync. Additionally, spending quality time with my loved ones is vital for me to unwind and find emotional support. I make sure to follow a strict diet to stay in shape.”

The senior batter added that he also treats him with cheat meals at times by relishing the famous Punjabi dish “Chole Bhature”. He said:

“Being a Punjabi, I have a soft spot for some delicious and hearty dishes. Chole Bhature is an all-time favorite for me.”

Virat Kohli will next be in action against arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma and Co. will face off against Babar Azam-led side in Pallekale on September 2.