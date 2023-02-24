“I found the U-19 team much fitter than the seniors” - Diana Edulji lashes out at India Women over World Cup exit

Former captain Diana Edulji criticized the fitness standards of the current India Women’s team, claiming that players from the U-19 team fare much better in the same department. She went on to add that most members of the senior team would fail the ‘yo yo’ test if it was introduced in women’s cricket.

India Women went down to Australia Women by five runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. The Women in Blue were abysmal on the field, putting down catches of Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning, both of whom went on to hurt India.

Speaking to news agency PTI a day after India’s semi-final loss, India Women’s legend Edulji was extremely critical of the team. Lashing out at the fitness standards of the Women in Blue, she said:

“I found the U-19 team much fitter than the seniors. They didn’t choke in the final. From 2017 to 2023 it is the same old story (for the senior team). The BCCI must have proper assessment of players’ fitness. I know yo yo test is a bit tough for women.

“Out of 15, 12 will fail that test but you have a different criteria for them for acceptable fitness standards. Right now there is no accountability on that front.”

The 67-year-old added that the Indian team needs an overhaul in terms of planning and preparation as well as their fitness. Slamming the “star culture" in the Indian team, Edulji stated:

“They need to improve fitness first of all, their fielding, their catching running between the wickets. Unless you have strength in the legs, you won’t be able to run. They need absolute danda (BCCI needs to crack the whip) to reach the top. You are getting everything from the BCCI including equal play.

“Every time you lose a winning game, it is a habit. BCCI has to take a strong call and not give in to the demands of the players. Have a proper strategy for the future. We have had enough of this star culture. It is not going to work like this.”

Mooney top-scored for Australia with 54, while Lanning was unbeaten on 49 as the Aussies posted 172/4. In response, India were held to 167/8.

“If you see the second run, she was jogging” - Diana Edulji on Harmanpreet’s bizarre run-out

Even after a forgettable fielding performance, India Women were in the hunt in the chase courtesy of a brilliant half-century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Her unlucky run-out after her bat got stuck in the ground proved to be the turning point in the semi-final. However, according to Edulji, the Indian captain has only herself to blame. Edulji opined:

“She is thinking the bat got stuck but if you see the second run, she was jogging. Why are you running in a relaxed manner when you know when your wicket is so important? You have to play professional cricket to win. Look at the dive Perry made to save those two runs. That is what professionalism is.

“They don’t give up till the end and we are not ready to fight at all. You can’t be falling at the last hurdle all the time. She was casual on the second run. She thought she would comfortably reach. We were told in the 1970s by Mr. Sunil Gavaskar that every ball you have to learn to ground your bat then only you get into that habit.”

Harmanpreet was the fifth Indian wicket to fall in the semi-final, with the score reading 133/5 in the 15th over. The chase lost steam after the captain’s exit.

Poll : 0 votes