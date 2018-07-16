I have reduced around 15 kilos for my dream movie project, says Madurai Panthers' Thalaivan Sargunam

X Thalaivan Sargunam, fondly known as Thala, is a name that can be spotted in the TNCA division matches section in newspapers that are circulated around Tamil Nadu on a consistent basis as the right-hander has been a consistent performer for his teams ever since making his debut.

He is also one of the three players (India internationals Dinesh Karthik and Sadagopan Ramesh are the other two) to score a triple ton in divisional cricket. He also got a chance to be a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

He has carried his good form into the Tamil Nadu Premier League as he has been a consistent performer for defending TNPL champions Chepauk Super Gillies in the first two seasons. Now, he is turning up for the new franchise Siechem Madurai Panthers after being picked by them in the draft.

Sportskeeda caught up with the cricketer, who also has a passion for acting in movies, in an exclusive chat ahead of Madurai's first match that took place on Friday. Here are the excerpts:

Q: You won the championships last year with Super Gillies. This time, you are playing for a newly-formed franchisee. How are things going and how is the mood in the camp?

I have come from a side that won the Championship last year and played in the final in the first two seasons. Personally, my standards are high. The reality is that this team hasn't won a single match in the first two seasons and are having a different combination this time. Most of the players here are familiar to me as I have played college and divisional matches with them. We have a good rapport and wavelength. We are looking to win and so far, it has been good for us. We defeated a full-strength Karaikudi Kaalai side in a practice game prior to the tournament. This is a tournament where momentum is very important. If we win one game, we can carry on the momentum and win the whole tournament.

Q: Do you have any expectations going into the tournament?

I have always played without any expectations. For me, the performance of the team matters. My goal is to make this team, that hasn't won a single match so far, make it to the playoffs. And then, help them win the final. This is my biggest aim. This will give me a lot of satisfaction than my personal performance.

Q: How different the Madurai owners are from the Super Gillies owners?

There is a lot of difference between the Chennai Super Gillies management and this one. They are completely different but here, the owners are very enthusiastic about the sport. They have too much passion for cricket and are too much into the game. They badly want us to win. The desperation was more here than the team I played for in the last two seasons. They will just expertise the result and give the team some time. As I said, here they are very desperate which is very understandable. It is up to us to deliver.

Q: You also act in movies. How is your acting career going? Are you working on a new project?

I am working on a dream project which is in progress. I don't want to do another movie just for the sake of it. That is why I have reduced around 15 kilos for that. I hope it comes out well.