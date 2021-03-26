“I hope my great relationship with Jason Roy at the top of the order continues” – Jonny Bairstow

England opener Jonny Bairstow said he hopes his “great relationship” at the top of the order with Jason Roy continues after the duo registered their 13th-century partnership in ODIs in the game against India on Friday. They have only taken 43 innings to reach the landmark, and strike at over 7 runs an over.

The English openers added 110 runs off 99 balls, which laid the foundation for their successful 338-run chase against India in the second ODI of the series which is now tied at 1-1. The partnership was broken courtesy a run-out that ended Jason Roy's stay. However, Jonny Bairstow went on to slam a 112-ball 124, his 11th ODI hundred.

Speaking about his successful partnership with Jason Roy at the top of the order, Jonny Bairstow stated that England started with a conservative approach as Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling tight lines early on. But the England openers knew they could catch up with the run-rate later on.

“It’s natural (on his opening partnership with Jason Roy). Today I faced fewer balls in the first 8-9 overs, and Jason was blazing at the other end. Today they bowled well at the start. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), we know his skills and how difficult he’s to get away. We both have the game to catch up later. The relationship we have at the top of the order is great, and hopefully, it continues,” said Jonny Bairstow after winning the Player of the Match award.

Disappointed to miss out in the first ODI: Jonny Bairstow

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow had helped England make a scintillating start in the first ODI too. However, the Indian bowlers managed to make in roads and pulled off a win.

Jonny Bairstow, who was dismissed for a 94 from 66 balls in the first ODI, expressed his disappointment in missing out on a hundred.

“Obviously disappointed to miss out in the last game but delighted to get across the line in this one. To be very honest, my thought process was exactly the same as the last game. I thought we were excellent in the last game; we were ahead of the run-rate byxxx a long way,” said Jonny Bairstow, who averages almost 49 in ODIs with a strike rate touching 105.

The third and final ODI between India and England will be played at the same venue in Pune on Sunday.