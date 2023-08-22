“I just hope and pray that they play like Dhoni used to” - Sanjay Manjrekar on how India can break ICC jinx at World Cup 2023

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that the current Men in Blue squad will need to take a leaf out of former captain MS Dhoni’s book as they look to break their jinx in ICC events during the upcoming World Cup at home. According to Manjrekar, India will need to play the knockout matches like just another game, which is what Dhoni was very good at doing.

Team India won the World Cup under Dhoni when they hosted the event last time in 2011. However, they haven’t lifted a single ICC trophy in any format since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Before that, he will captain the side in the Asia Cup, the squad for which was announced on Monday, August 21. Speaking on Star Sports/ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘Selection Day Live’ program, Manjrekar shared his thoughts on India’s chances at World Cup 2023 while discussing the Asia Cup squad.

“For India, in the ICC events, it’s not about getting through to semis. India’s problem has been the big night. I just hope and pray, with the kind of talent that they have, that they just play like Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to play a semi-final or a World Cup final, like it was any other game. That’s the only challenge for India considering their record in the big tournaments.”

India reached the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, but were hammered by 10 wickets by England in the knockout clash in Adelaide.

“This is a very good squad and is very close to the World Cup squad” - Manjrekar on Asia Cup team

Elaborating on India’s squad for the Asia Cup, Manjrekar agreed that more or less the same players will be part of the World Cup. Describing the 17-member squad as a good one, he commented:

“Well done [to the selectors]. This is a very good squad and is very close to the World Cup squad. I think couple of players would be omitted and we know who the fringe players are, who are likely to be under some pressure during the Asia Cup. Good squad. The planning and everything is in place. It’s now just about the big nights.”

Batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been picked in India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad and will be making their much-awaited comeback from injury.