I keep telling myself why didn’t I dive: MS Dhoni recalls the World Cup semi-final run-out

Published Jan 12, 2020

India v New Zealand was the last time Dhoni was seen in international cricket

One of the most heart-breaking moments from Indian cricket in the year gone by, was the run-out of MS Dhoni in the ICC Cricket World Cup’s semi-final against New Zealand. Just when it seemed like Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja would take India to the line in what was a difficult run-chase, the former India captain was run-out, courtesy an excellent throw by Martin Guptill.

Dhoni, who doesn’t usually wear emotions on his face, was seen in utter disappointment as he walked back to the pavilion. And with that, India’s hopes of winning the World Cup too came to an end.

While it has been more than half a year since that incident, it still haunts the three-time ICC trophy winning captain. On being asked by India Today Consulting Editor Boria Majumdar about the dismissal, Dhoni regretted not diving to get into the crease. “I keep telling myself, why didn’t I dive. Those two inches I keep telling myself, ‘MS Dhoni, you should have dived,” Dhoni told Majumdar.

Ever since that game, the 38-year-old is on a sabbatical and has refused to disclose his future plans. Recently, India head coach Ravi Shastri made it clear that MS Dhoni may retire from the ODIs soon but might continue playing the shortest format of the game.