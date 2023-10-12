“I'll be happy to see my mother at home” - Jasprit Bumrah on playing World Cup match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has admitted that he is looking forward to play the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan at his home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. Bumrah said that he is looking forward to meeting his mother.

The Indian pace spearhead was brilliant in the match against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Delhi, registering figures of 4/39. His dismissed opener Ibrahim Zadran and then returned to claim three more wickets and stall the opposition’s progress.

India’s next match will be the marquee clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. While Bumrah has played a Test match at the venue, the game on Saturday will be his first one-dayer. Asked about the same at a press conference, he replied:

“Yeah, obviously I've been away for a while now. I'll be happy to see my mother at home. I'm going to see her. That's the first basic thing for me. It's obviously playing at home. I have not played a one-day international there. I have played a Test match. So yeah, the atmosphere is going to be exciting. I'm sure a lot of people are going to come. So, it will be a sight to see. So yeah, hoping for the best over there.”

Apart from Bumrah, Hardik Pandya also impressed with two wickets as Team India held Afghanistan to 272/8 in Delhi.Rohit Sharma then slammed 131 off 84 balls as India romped home by eight wickets in 35 overs.

“I don't work like that” - Bumrah on whether he feels he is getting back to his best

The 29-year-old has been in impressive form ever since making a comeback from his back injury during the tour of Ireland in August. Asked about whether he feels he is getting back to his best, Bumrah replied that he doesn’t think along those lines. He elaborated:

“See at the end of the day you guys will anyway decide that this is, I was like this, I was like that, what I am doing. So, but I don't work like that. As I told you, I look at on that day what I have to do. I look at my preparations.

"I am a little detached person. I don't know what's going around in the world. So, I just looked at what I have to do at that particular day and obviously reading the game, reading your strengths that what has worked for me in the past as well, keeping all of those things in mind, keep going forward," he added.

Expand Tweet

Before his four-fer against Afghanistan, Bumrah also impressed against Australia, claiming 2/35 in 10 overs.