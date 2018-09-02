I loved taking the wicket of AB de Villiers, says KC Cariappa

Despite being just 24, KC Cariappa is one of the most experienced players in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League. Playing for the Bijapur Bulls, he is currently their highest wicket-taker and is hoping to guide his side to the title.

He has lots of experience under his belt, having played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Kings XI Punjab.

Known for his mystery spin and the variations he possesses, Cariappa can prove to be extremely dangerous to the batsmen.

Prior to the start of the KPL, Cariappa caught up with Sportskeeda for an interview.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. What are your thoughts on the KPL and the upcoming season?

The team is actually very good. We have a lot of good all-rounders in the side. We have quite a lot of experience in the side, with a few players present from the title-winning side of 2015 and a few new experienced players like KP Apanna in the side as well.

Q. How has the IPL experience helped you in your career?

It was really good playing the IPL for KKR and KXIP. Played and bowled to lots of international players. I have a good mix of playing in the KPL and IPL so I'm hoping to do well

Q. Which batsman did you love bowling to in the nets and who was has been your favourite wicket so far?

Hashim Amla was someone I loved bowling to in the nets. He would never get beaten. The wicket I loved taking the most was my first wicket of AB de Villiers, getting him stumped.

Q. How important are variations for mystery spinners?

Every year, I feel we should get a new variation. I spoke to Narine as well and he said the same thing. I used to do bowl the same types of deliveries same and I did not use many variations but this year I have planned for a few things

Q. Do you feel any added pressure being a mystery spinner?

No, nothing like that. If I bowl well, then there's no pressure and I can bowl to any batsman

Q. What is the best part about being a cricketer?

Enjoying my life is the best part. Cricket has given me everything.

Q. who was your best buddy in the dressing room?

Brad Hogg. He was the best partner to everyone. Very good singer, sing in the flight as well.

Q. What are your goals for the future?

Playing for Karnataka and doing well in the domestic circuit and making a strong comeback in the Ranji Trophy, and then I aim to play in the IPL and for India as soon as possible.