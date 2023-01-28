'I'm quite tired, exhausted" - David Warner after a busy home summer

Veteran Australian opener David Warner spoke about his exhaustion after a busy summer ahead of the four-Test series in India. The left-handed batter felt it would have been better to get the night off from the Cricket Australia awards.

Starting in August, Warner played in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe, England and New Zealand, followed by all five Tests in the summer. He also featured in six games for the Sydney Thunder upon returning to the Big Bash League (BBL).

Speaking to reporters, Warner said the schedule hasn't worked in their favor and believes he must stay fresh in what could be another long lead-in to the summer.

As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"It's been challenging. I'm quite tired, exhausted. There are a few guys who have gone to the UAE League, which aren't going to the Cricket Australia awards. From my perspective, that would've been nice to have had another night at home."

"But it is what it is. It's going to be a long lead-in to our summer. From a personal point of view, I'm going to have to try and work out how to stay nice and fresh."

The New South Wales cricketer remains under pressure ahead of the tour of India, where he averages only 24. The southpaw's only recent telling knock was the double-hundred against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"It hasn't come off this year" - David Warner on his BBL campaign

David Warner made 36 off 20 balls against the Brisbane Heat. (Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on his poor BBL campaign for the Sydney Thunder, the 36-year-old hopes to stay fresh to perform well next season. He added:

"You're not really trying to negate the spinning ball, it's a white ball as well. For me, it was about coming back and trying to inject some energy into the Thunder team and trying to put my best foot forward for the team. It hasn't come off this year."

The destructive opener managed only 99 runs in six games at 19.80 with a strike rate of 108.79.

